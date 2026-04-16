FC Cincinnati 2 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Kits on Sale Now

Published on April 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the sale of the club's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro home and away kits. For the first time, a limited supply of FCC 2 home and away kits will be available for purchase through the club's official online shop at FCCGo.com, starting Thursday, April 16.

This year's kits feature design references to the current FC Cincinnati first team kits, providing a clear representation of the pathway from FC Cincinnati Academy to First Team.

The primary home kit for FCC 2 will once again feature a pair of bold blues in horizontal stripes across the front of the jersey. The shades of blue on FCC 2's home kit are featured on the First Team's Legacy Kit and showcases the iconic adidas Three-Stripes in orange on the shoulder and sleeves.

The away kit features a similar design to this year's first team Seven Hills Kit. Set on a plain white top, the primary away kit shares in style the vertical chevron stripes featured on the Seven Hills Kit, but in a series of short horizontal blue lines.

Kit orders placed online through FCCGo.com can be picked up at the Over-The-Rhine Team Store (1433 Vine Street) and at the TQL Stadium Team Store on matchdays. FCC 2 kits can also be purchased in person at the Over-The-Rhine Team Store and at the TQL Stadium Team Store.

Over-The-Rhine Team Store Hours

Tuesday-Saturday: 11 am-7 pm

Sunday: 12 pm-5 pm







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 16, 2026

FC Cincinnati 2 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Kits on Sale Now - FC Cincinnati 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.