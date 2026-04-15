Cheikhou Niang Finds the Net in Debut Match; Lifts FC Cincinnati 2 to First Win of the Season

Published on April 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 earned their first win of the season Monday afternoon at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium, in large part thanks to a club debut to remember from 19-year-old Senegalese striker Cheikhou Niang.

Niang, who signed with the club just four days prior, found the back of the net in his first appearance, lifting FC Cincinnati 2 to a 1-0 victory over NYCFC II on April 13.

The breakthrough came early in the 14th minute, with The Orange and Blue creating a scoring opportunity through defender Ayoub Lajhar, who dribbled with dazzling control, going between the legs of his defender and firing a cross through the box. Positioned perfectly, Niang finished the chance, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper for what would stand as the game's only goal.

"I'm just happy for the guys. We've been working so hard and suffering a little bit being so close in games, and they had to grind it out on this last game," said Sammy Castellanos, FC Cincinnati 2 Head Coach. "I'm just happy that the guys got their three points, and can feel that momentum and confidence leading us into a big game against (New York) Red Bulls."

Despite being with the team for less than a week, Niang has already made a strong impression on his teammates, not just for his on-the-field play, but for his remarkable work-ethic and outstanding character.

"He's unbelievable. He's a humble and amazing guy. He works his butt off consistently every day, in and out of practice, does the right things on and off the field and is just a great piece to our team," FC Cincinnati 2 defender Ayoub Lajhar said.

Like Niang, Lajhar joined the club earlier after being drafted in the MLS SuperDraft and understands the challenge of earning a role with a new club.

"He deserves it. Honestly. He's worked really hard, and this isn't something that was given to him," Lahjar said. "He came in last week and put his head down. He performed in the scrimmage that we had two weeks ago and earned a starting spot."

Niang stands at 6'6", which is rare to see out of a forward, making his versatile play even more impressive.

"I think his profile, and his size alone hold up. He gets himself into the box. The tap-in goal, a guy his size that has that type of feet is something that we're gonna have to really hone in and get with his individual development," Castellanos said.

Before the game, Head Coach Sammy Castellanos emphasized the importance of capitalizing on key moments, something Niang executed to perfection.

"I tell the guys, 'You're not going to get paid just to create the moment. You get paid to create the moment and finish the moment," Castellanos said. "So, I was so happy to see them get that, see them celebrate together and what it meant. Afterwards, everybody had that kind of relief that we got those three points. And now the sky's the limit for the guys."

The Orange and Blue are back in action this weekend at 5 p.m. as they kick-off against Red Bull New York II, hoping to capture the momentum and move up the standings.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 15, 2026

Cheikhou Niang Finds the Net in Debut Match; Lifts FC Cincinnati 2 to First Win of the Season - FC Cincinnati 2

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