St Louis CITY2 to Square off against Tacoma Defiance at Starfire Sports Complex on Friday Night

Published on April 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 heads to the Pacific Northwest to face Tacoma Defiance on Friday, April 17 at Starfire Sports Complex, with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

CITY2 faced Colorado Rapids 2 last Friday at Energizer Park, drawing 2-2 before earning two points in the penalty shootout, further solidifying their position as the top team in the Western Conference. Colorado opened the scoring with two goals in the first half and carried the lead into halftime. CITY2 got on the board with a goal from Palmer Ault, his fifth of the season, assisted by Riley Lynch and Cooper Forcellini. Lynch scored the game-tying goal in second-half stoppage time with one minute remaining to send the match to a penalty shootout. Lucas McPartlin made a key save in the shootout, while Andrew De Gannes converted the winning penalty to secure the extra point for CITY2.

Ault now has eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists) over the last six matches for CITY2. Lynch recorded two goal contributions on Friday, with one goal and one assist, and is now tied for first in assists in MLS NEXT Pro. Additionally, Forcellini tallied his first assist of the season. St. Louis remains unbeaten through six matches following Friday's shootout win and holds sole possession of first place in the Western Conference with 14 points.

Friday's match will be the first meeting of the season between CITY2 and the Defiance. Tacoma currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with three points and a 0-4-2 record. The team has scored three goals and conceded 10. At home this year, the Defiance are 0-2-2.







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