St Louis CITY2 Faces Houston Dynamo 2 at Home in Showdown for First Place in the Western Conference

Published on May 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 takes on Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday, May 9 with kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. CT at Energizer Park in a battle for first place in the Western Conference. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

CITY2 extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches after a 0-0 draw against Minnesota United FC 2 last Saturday. In the penalty shootout following regulation, St. Louis fell 4-2, with defenders Jemone Barclay and Zack Lillington scoring for CITY2.

After being named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 8 due to his two goal contributions against Ventura, Riley Lynch earned MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month honors for the month of April. In a span of three matches, Lynch recorded five goal contributions (three goals, two assists).

Houston and St. Louis are mathematically tied in the standings right now, with the Dynamo Dos having one additional win over St. Louis. The two teams are almost identical in their regular season stats this season as both squads have scored 20 goals each. Houston and St. Louis are two of the four remaining teams in MLS NEXT Pro that remain unbeaten alongside Crown Legacy FC and Red Bull New York II.

Dynamo Dos beat Colorado Rapids 2 last weekend, 3-1. Houston has 13 goal scorers this season, with five players posting two or more goals. Away from home, Houston is 3-0-1, with their only tie this season coming on April 12 against Austin FC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 7, 2026

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