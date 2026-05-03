St Louis CITY2 Draws Minnesota United FC 2 on the Road

Published on May 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







ROCHESTER, MN (MAY 2, 2026) - St Louis CITY2 tied Minnesota United FC 2 0-0 on Saturday afternoon at RCTC Stadium. Following regulation, St. Louis fell 4-2 in the penalty shootout with defenders Jemone Barclay and Zack Lillington scoring for CITY2. The squad will return home to Energizer Park next Saturday, May 9 taking on Houston Dynamo 2 in a Western Conference showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

CITY2 extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches with today's draw

Misconduct Summary

MIN Jadan Bernard (caution), 50'

MIN: Nick Dang (caution), 69'

Lineups

MIN: GK Kristers Bite; D Jadan Bernard (Alpha Kabia, 60'), D Andy Farris, D Philip Tarnue, D Nicholas Dang, D Samuel Vigilante; M Kenyel Michel (Issa Saidi, 60'), M Jakob Friedman (Max Harwood, 66'), M Luciano Pechota; F Alisa Randell, F Marcus Caldeira ©

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kai Zeruhn, D Mo Bojang, D Lennox Moua, M Hector Cruz

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

STL: GK Lucas McPartlin; D Stone Marion, D Chris Pearson ©, D Zack Lillington; M Jack Wagoner, M Riley Lynch, M Andrew De Gannes (Jemone Barclay, 46'), M Alex Jundt (Adeteye Gbadehan, 78')); F Caden Glover (Evan Carlock, 33') (Lorenzo Cornelius, 66'), F Palmer Ault, F Patrick McDonald (Yu Ota, 78')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4

Referee: Alex Beehler

Assistant Referees: John Krill, Aaron Fong

Fourth Official: Jacob Larson

Venue: RCTC Stadium







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