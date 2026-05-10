St Louis CITY2 Suffers First Loss of the Season to Houston Dynamo 2

Published on May 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St Louis CITY2 fell 4-1 to Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday afternoon at Energizer Park. Patrick McDonald opened the scoring for CITY2 in 29th minute, off an assist from Zack Lillington. Houston found the equalizer just nine minutes later from Mattheo Dimareli. In the second half, Dynamo 2 scored three times to earn three points on the day. St. Louis will hit the road to Austin FC II next Sunday, May 17 at Parmer Field with kick off set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Patrick McDonald notched his second goal of the 2026 season

Zack Lillington picked up his first professional assist

St. Louis suffered their first loss of the 2026 season

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Patrick McDonald (Zack Lillington), 29th minute - Patrick McDonald scored with left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

HOU: Mattheo Dimareli (Arthur Sousa), 38th minute - Mattheo Dimareli scored with a left footed shot from the corner of the box to the top left corner.

HOU: Noah Betancourt (Diego Gonzalez), 62nd minute - Noah Betancourt scored with header from center of the box to the lower left zone.

HOU: JJ Bell (D'Alessandro Herrera), 69th minute - JJ Bell scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

HOU: Austin Brummett (Diego Gonzalez), 90th minute +1 - Austin Brummett scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the middle right zone.

Scoring Summary

STL: Patrick McDonald (Zack Lillington), 29'

HOU: Mattheo Dimareli (Arthur Sousa), 38'

HOU: Noah Betancourt (Diego Gonzalez), 62'

HOU: JJ Bell (D'Alessandra Herrera), 59'

HOU: Austin Brummett (Diego Gonzalez), 90'+1

Misconduct Summary

STL: Jack Wagoner (caution), 34'

STL: Zack Lillington (caution), 71'

Lineups

STL: GK Lucas McPartlin; D Stone Marion (Andrew De Gannes, 63'), D Zack Lillington (Sidney Paris, 73'), D Kyle Hiebert, D Tyson Pearce, D Riley Lynch (Lorenzo Cornelius, 73'); M Chris Pearson © (Jemone Barclay, 57'), M Jack Wagoner (Yu Ota, 57'); M Alex Jundt, M Patrick McDonald; F Palmer Ault

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez, GK Colin Welsh, D Adeteye Gbadehan

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 3

HOU: GK Pedro Cruz ©; D Reese Miller (D'Alessandro Herrera, 60'), D Isaac Mwakatuya, D Eiji Hata (Micah Harris, 89'), D Noah Betancourt; M Gustavo Dohmann, M Matthew Arana (Diego Gonzalez, 60'); M Samir Mohammad, M JJ Bell, M Mattheo Dimareli; F Arthur Sousa (Austin Brummett, 73')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Roman Kerimov, M Omar Bolanos, F Austin Brummett, F Alan Martins, F Mamadi Jiana, F Myles Gardner

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 2

Referee: Jorge Escobar

Assistant Referees: Justen Lopez, Miklos Hendricks

Fourth Official: Andrew Strasberg

Venue: Energizer Park







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