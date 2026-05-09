New England Returns Home to Face New York City FC II

Published on May 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (2-2-3, 11 pts.) return home on Sunday, May 10, to host Eastern Conference rival New York City FC II (2-3-2, 9 pts.) at Beirne Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET, with streaming available on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Mark Schoenster on the call.

After consecutive road matches, Revolution II returns to Beirne Stadium on Sunday looking to extend their strong home form. Through the first five home games this season, New England has collected points four times with a 2-1-2 edge.

Revolution II closed their two-game road swing by earning a point at CT United FC last Sunday in a 0-0 draw. Despite outshooting CT United 13-8, New England could not break through as the hosts ultimately claimed the extra point with a 6-5 win in the ensuing penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian anchored the defensive effort with three saves, recording his second shutout of the season.

In last weekend's match at CT United, defenders Schineider Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Jake Shannon, and Gabe Dahlin quieted CT United to just three shots on target. New England's defense remains in strong form, having conceded just six goals through the opening seven contests of the 2026 campaign. Revolution II's six goals allowed are second-fewest in MLS NEXT Pro and fewest in the Eastern Conference. The backline has also limited opponents to just 31 shots this season, tied for fifth-fewest across the league.

Mbai-Assem has emerged as a leader on the backline in central defense, pacing the team with 630 minutes played while starting all seven matches. New England has been a threat in advancing into the final third with its long range distribution, leading MLS NEXT Pro with 40 completed long-ball passes. Mbai-Assem, a Central African Republic international, has been central to that effort, connecting on 50 percent of his long-ball attempts.

New England also features a balanced attack, with five different players finding the back of the net this season. Forward/winger Myles Morgan remains New England's leading scorer with two goals in his debut season with Revolution II. The 20-year-old earned his fourth start last weekend and ranks second on the team with 13 shots, trailing Jayden Da's 17. Da, a Boston-born striker, leads the team with six shots on target and is tied for second in the league with eight headed attempts.

Multiple Academy products have made a strong impact for New England this season, highlighted by Homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira. The United States youth international is leading the playmaking effort with three assists, tied for 10th in MLS NEXT Pro. Academy forward Makai Wells, 17, has fought his way into a starting role, suiting up for five starts in his six appearances this season. In last weekend's match, Academy products again helped drive the attack, as midfielder Judah Siqueira recorded three shots and midfielder Javaun Mussenden added two on target.

New York City FC II trails New England in the all-time regular-season series, 3-3-5. In its most recent contest on May 6, New York earned a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC II. NYCFC II also boasts a balanced attack that features six different scorers this season and five players with one assist each. In goal, Mac Learned has posted 23 saves across six appearances.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #8

New England Revolution II vs. New York City FC II

Sunday, May 10, 2026

2:00 p.m. ET

Beirne Stadium

(Smithfield, R.I.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 9, 2026

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