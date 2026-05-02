Revolution II Continue Road Swing at CT United FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







MANSFIELD, Conn. - New England Revolution II (2-2-2, 10 pts.) are on the road on Sunday, May 3 for a rematch against CT United FC (2-5-0; 6 pts.) at Morrone Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, streaming on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Jake Griffith on the call.

Revolution II, fresh from a bye week, embark on their second road match of the season on Sunday, aiming to bounce back from a close 2-1 loss at Columbus Crew 2 on April 18. New England closed a 2-0 deficit with a tally in the 60th minute, but Columbus held off the comeback push.

Despite the defeat, Revolution II's backline remains one of the top defensive units through the opening stages of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. New England, with two shutout performances in 2026, has conceded just six goals through the first six matches of the season, tied for second-fewest leaguewide. Revolution II's 28 shot attempts against are tied for sixth-fewest in MLS NEXT Pro.

Forward/winger Myles Morgan, in his debut campaign with Revolution II, accounted for New England's scoring in the April 18 match at Columbus. Morgan, who has tallied a team-best two goals this season, has appeared in six consecutive games to open the 2026 slate. Morgan's 13 shot attempts are second-most on the team, behind Boston-born forward Jayden Da's 17 on the season.

Morgan's tally was assisted by Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh and midfielder Carlos Zambrano. Zambrano, also in his first season with Revolution II, has featured on the scoresheet in consecutive outings after opening his professional account on April 12 against Red Bull New York II. McIntosh, an 18-year-old Academy graduate, has recorded three assists over his last four outings, including two appearances with the senior team in U.S. Open Cup action.

In New England's Round of 16 U.S. Open Cup match on April 29, defender Gabe Dahlin, Homegrown forward/winger Malcolm Fry, and Homegrown midfielder Eric Klein all appeared on the scoresheet. Dahlin, making his senior-team debut with a start along the backline, recorded an assist on veteran defender Andrew Farrell's goal. Klein led the distribution effort with two assists, including the setup for Fry's first senior-team goal. Midfielder Javaun Mussenden, defender Schinieder Mimy, and forward Shuma Sasaki also made their senior-team debuts in the match.

Revolution II will play against league newcomer CT United FC for the second time this season, having registered a 2-0 shutout in their first meeting on March 22 at Beirne Stadium. CT United enters Sunday's game holding a 2-4-0 record and is coming off a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Union II on April 26. Laurie Goddard, Ibrahim Kasule, and former Revolution II forward Alex Monis have each scored twice this season, while Robbie Mora leads the team with three assists.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #7

New England Revolution II at CT United FC

Sunday, May 3, 2026

6:00 p.m. ET

Morrone Stadium

(Mansfield, Conn.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 2, 2026

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