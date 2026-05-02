The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Crown Legacy FC - May 3, 2026

Published on May 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Game Notes

The Story:

Orlando City B showed resilience after trailing 2-0 at halftime against Chicago Fire FC II, ramping up second-half pressure that forced a mistake from Chicago goalkeeper Owen Pratt for an own goal before finding a stoppage time equalizer, then capping the comeback by claiming the extra point in an end-of-regulation shootout.

17-year-old midfielder Nicolas Lasheras delivered the match equalizer for the Lions, heading the ball home in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time for his first professional goal in his seventh appearance for OCB.

Orlando City B will look to shift focus as it returns home to Osceola Heritage Park to face Crown Legacy FC, entering Sunday with momentum after back to back end-of-regulation shootouts in which they took the extra point from both, and will look to build upon recent success as the MLS Next Pro season continues. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2 (4), Chicago Fire II 2 (2) (4/26/26, SeetGeek Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Owen Pratt (Own Goal), Nicolas Lasheras; Dean Boltz (PK), Darris Hyte

Crown Legacy FC's Last Matchup: Crown Legacy 2 (4), Carolina Core FC 2 (2) (4/18/26, SeatGeek Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Andrew Johnson, Hugo Mbongue (PK); Arnaud Tattevin (2)

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-2-2 (Home: 1-1-1, Away: 3-1-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1, Crown Legacy FC 0 (8/31/25, Osceola Heritage Park)







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