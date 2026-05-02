The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Crown Legacy FC - May 3, 2026
Published on May 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B News Release
The Need-to-Know:
Date & Time: Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Fla.
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com
Game Notes
The Story:
Orlando City B showed resilience after trailing 2-0 at halftime against Chicago Fire FC II, ramping up second-half pressure that forced a mistake from Chicago goalkeeper Owen Pratt for an own goal before finding a stoppage time equalizer, then capping the comeback by claiming the extra point in an end-of-regulation shootout.
17-year-old midfielder Nicolas Lasheras delivered the match equalizer for the Lions, heading the ball home in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time for his first professional goal in his seventh appearance for OCB.
Orlando City B will look to shift focus as it returns home to Osceola Heritage Park to face Crown Legacy FC, entering Sunday with momentum after back to back end-of-regulation shootouts in which they took the extra point from both, and will look to build upon recent success as the MLS Next Pro season continues. Current Form:
OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2 (4), Chicago Fire II 2 (2) (4/26/26, SeetGeek Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Owen Pratt (Own Goal), Nicolas Lasheras; Dean Boltz (PK), Darris Hyte
Crown Legacy FC's Last Matchup: Crown Legacy 2 (4), Carolina Core FC 2 (2) (4/18/26, SeatGeek Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Andrew Johnson, Hugo Mbongue (PK); Arnaud Tattevin (2)
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 4-2-2 (Home: 1-1-1, Away: 3-1-1)
Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1, Crown Legacy FC 0 (8/31/25, Osceola Heritage Park)
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 2, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF II
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Crown Legacy FC - May 3, 2026 - Orlando City B
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati 2
- Revolution II Continue Road Swing at CT United FC - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City B Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Crown Legacy FC - May 3, 2026
- Orlando City B Makes Late Comeback in 2-2 Draw with Chicago Fire FC II
- The Assist: Orlando City B at Chicago Fire FC II - April 26, 2026
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gomez & Bernardo Rhein to Short-Term Agreements
- Orlando City B and Carolina Core FC Draw 2-2