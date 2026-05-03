Huntsville City FC Wins 2-0 against Rival Chattanooga FC Saturday Night on the Road

Published on May 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC earned a 2-0 result against Chattanooga FC on Saturday night, picking up three points in the second meeting between the two teams this season. The matchup followed their March 21 contest, which ended in a penalty shootout after a draw, with Huntsville City FC claiming the extra point.

A tightly contested first half saw both sides locked at 0-0 with no stoppage time added, as defenses held firm and chances remained limited.

The breakthrough came early in the second half, as Misei Yoshizawa scored in the 47th minute for his first goal with Huntsville City FC to give the visitors the lead.

Huntsville City FC sealed the result in stoppage time when Malachi Molina recorded his first goal for the club in the 94th minute, extending the lead to 2-0 and securing all three points.

Huntsville now turns their attention to May 7th as a busy and exciting month awaits at Wicks Family Field. Fans can be part of the action with May'hem, a four-match home stretch featuring a special offer of all four May matches for just $44, including a free HCFC clear tote bag.







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