Huntsville City FC Hosts Chicago Fire II this Saturday Night at 7pm Ct at Wicks Family Field

Published on April 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC returns to action this Saturday night, hosting Chicago Fire II on April 11 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The match marks the club's first meeting with Chicago during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Huntsville enters the weekend sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference, while Chicago Fire II currently holds the ninth spot in the standings. Despite the gap, Huntsville has momentum on its side after securing a shootout victory in its home opener three weeks ago. Saturday marks the club's first match since that win, with the Boys in Blue looking to build on that result and secure a full three points in front of the home crowd.

Off the pitch, fans can take advantage of several matchday promotions as part of "Run Rocket City Night." Supporters are invited to participate in a pre-match 5K fun run that begins on the field prior to kickoff at 5pm CT. Registration is available for $10 and includes a general admission ticket to the match. Fans ages 21 and older can upgrade to a $16 package, which includes the run, a Yellowhammer Gold beer at the finish, and a general admission ticket.

Additionally, fans can enjoy no-fee ticket purchases through Friday at 5 p.m. CT. On matchday, exclusive merchandise deals will be available only at the team store, including $15 "dash deals" featuring running tanks, tees, and hats.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT, with Huntsville City FC aiming to defend home turf and continue building momentum early in the 2026 campaign.







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