Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Fabian Reynolds, Midfielder Misei Yoshizawa, and Midfielder Matteo Zambrano for 2026 Season

Published on March 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Mar. 26, 2026) - Huntsville City FC announced today the signing of forward Fabian Reynolds, midfielder Misei Yoshizawa, and midfielder Matteo Zambrano for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, pending visa approval for Reynolds and Yoshizawa.

Reynolds joins Huntsville City FC from Wolverhampton Wanderers U-21s, bringing international experience as a member of Jamaica's U-20 National Team. The young player has developed within a highly competitive English academy system and adds pace, athleticism and versatility to the Boys in Blue in the attacking third.

Yoshizawa arrives in the Rocket City following his collegiate career at Clemson University, where he competed at a high level in the ACC. The midfielder scored a career-high six goals during the 2025 season at Clemson and started all 17 matches. He will join Huntsville City FC ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, adding further depth to the club's midfield.

Seventeen-year-old Matteo Zambrano also joins the club, with his homegrown rights acquired from Real Salt Lake, where he had been part of the academy since 2024. Zambrano has represented both Ecuador's U-17 National Team and the United States U-16 National Team, bringing international experience and strong potential to Huntsville's roster.

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs forward Fabian Reynolds (pending visa approval); signs midfielder Misei Yoshizawa (pending visa approval); signs midfielder Matteo Zambrano.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 26, 2026

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