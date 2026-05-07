Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Abdel Talabi on Loan for the 2026 MLS Next Pro Season
Published on May 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City FC News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC announced today the signing of defender Abdel Talabi on loan with an option to extend through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, pending his registration with the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Talabi comes to the Rocket City after beginning his professional career with Monterey Bay FC of the USL Championship. He was originally selected 30th overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami before signing with Monterey Bay, adding to his early professional experience.
Prior to turning pro, Talabi competed collegiately at Bryant University, where he played from 2021-25 and appeared as a graduate student during the 2025 season. Last year, he logged 1,975 minutes while contributing three goals and two assists, showcasing his ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball.
The defender brings depth and versatility to Huntsville's back line as the Boys in Blue continue the 2026 campaign.
TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs defender Abdel Talabi on loan with an option to extend through the 2026 season, pending USSF registration.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 7, 2026
- Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Abdel Talabi on Loan for the 2026 MLS Next Pro Season - Huntsville City FC
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chattanooga FC this Friday - Inter Miami CF II
- St Louis CITY2 Faces Houston Dynamo 2 at Home in Showdown for First Place in the Western Conference - St. Louis City SC 2
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set for Monday, May 18 - Inter Miami CF II
- CT United FC Partners with Yale New Haven Health to Power Player Performance and Care - Connecticut United FC
- Sporting KC II Suffers 2-0 Home Defeat to Ventura County FC - Sporting Kansas City II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City FC Stories
- Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Abdel Talabi on Loan for the 2026 MLS Next Pro Season
- Huntsville City FC Wins 2-0 against Rival Chattanooga FC Saturday Night on the Road
- Huntsville City FC Hosts Chicago Fire II this Saturday Night at 7pm Ct at Wicks Family Field
- Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Fabian Reynolds, Midfielder Misei Yoshizawa, and Midfielder Matteo Zambrano for 2026 Season
- Huntsville City Football Club to Host Chattanooga FC for 2026 Home Opener