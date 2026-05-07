Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Abdel Talabi on Loan for the 2026 MLS Next Pro Season

Published on May 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC announced today the signing of defender Abdel Talabi on loan with an option to extend through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, pending his registration with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Talabi comes to the Rocket City after beginning his professional career with Monterey Bay FC of the USL Championship. He was originally selected 30th overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami before signing with Monterey Bay, adding to his early professional experience.

Prior to turning pro, Talabi competed collegiately at Bryant University, where he played from 2021-25 and appeared as a graduate student during the 2025 season. Last year, he logged 1,975 minutes while contributing three goals and two assists, showcasing his ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball.

The defender brings depth and versatility to Huntsville's back line as the Boys in Blue continue the 2026 campaign.

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs defender Abdel Talabi on loan with an option to extend through the 2026 season, pending USSF registration.







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