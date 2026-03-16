Huntsville City Football Club to Host Chattanooga FC for 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. (Mar 16, 2026) Huntsville City Football Club will host Chattanooga FC on Saturday, March 21, with kickoff at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. This marks the club's fourth consecutive Home Opener.

Fans attending can enjoy $10 general admission tickets, discounted merchandise including $10 crest tees and hats, and the first 256 fans through the gates will receive a Huntsville City FC foam finger. Tickets can be purchased here.

Match Details:

Huntsville City FC vs. Chattanooga FC

Saturday, March 21 | 7 p.m. CT

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium







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