Huntsville City FC Signs Forward Zidane Yanez and Midfielder Aiden Jarvis on Loan for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

Published on May 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC announced today the acquisitions of forward Zidane Yanez on loan from New York City FC and midfielder Aiden Jarvis on loan from New York Red Bulls for the remainder of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Yanez joins the Boys in Blue after signing a Homegrown contract with New York City FC in 2023, becoming one of the club's top young prospects. The 18-year-old has also represented the Chilean U-17 National Team on the international stage.

Internationally, Yanez started two matches for Chile at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, scoring against Canada during tournament play. He also appeared in all six matches for Chile at the 2025 CONMEBOL U-17 competition, adding a goal against Argentina.

Jarvis arrives in Huntsville after signing a Homegrown contract with the New York Red Bulls in 2025. The 19-year-old center midfielder appeared in 26 matches for New York Red Bulls II during the 2025 season after playing in 23 matches in 2024. Across those appearances, Jarvis recorded two goals and five assists.

At the international level, Jarvis has represented Antigua and Barbuda at the U-20 level, appearing in seven matches and scoring one goal.

The additions of Yanez and Jarvis provide Huntsville City FC with added depth and young international talent as the club continues its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC acquires forward Zidane Yanez on loan from New York City FC and midfielder Aiden Jarvis on loan from New York Red Bulls for the remainder of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







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