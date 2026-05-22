SKC II Signs Academy Defender Sam Worcester to an Amateur Deal Ahead of Tonight's Game

Published on May 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy defender Sam Worcester to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of tonight's game against Austin FC II.

The 16-year-old defender will be eligible to play in all Sporting KC II games this season on an amateur basis, preserving his NCAA eligibility.

Worcester joined the Sporting KC Academy in November of 2022 as a U-13 player. The versatile outside back helped the U-14s win the 2024 Easter International Cup and make a run to the Patterson Cup finals. He played up an age group at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup with the U-16s and competed with the U-15s at the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. This season, as a member of Sporting's U-16s, Worcester was a key feature at GA Cup and MLS NEXT Flex.

Sporting KC II will take on Austin FC II tonight at Victory Field at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app with tickets on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

VITALS:

Sam Worcester

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 09/15/2008 (17)

Height: 5-7

Weight: 135







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