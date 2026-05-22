St Louis CITY2 Travels to California to Face LAFC2 for a Matchup on Sunday Afternoon

Published on May 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 heads out west to California taking on LAFC2 at USC-Rawlinson Stadium with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 24. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis fell 4-1 to Austin FC II last Sunday at Parmer Field. Austin scored their first goal six minutes into the match, followed by a second goal in the 19th minute, with Austin holding the 2-0 lead into halftime. In the second half, CITY2's Yu Ota scored his first professional goal off an assist from Riley Lynch. Lynch recorded his sixth assist of the season, which leads all of MLS NEXT Pro. Austin scored twice in the span of six minutes, earning the 4-1 win and taking home all three points.

It was not long ago that CITY2 faced LAFC2, as the squads met on March 22 at Energizer Park. The teams drew 2-2 in regulation, with St. Louis earning two points after winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Mykhi Joyner and Brendan McSorley scored for CITY2 in regulation with Joyner netting his third goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season and McSorley tallying his first goal. Ben Lundt made multiple saves in the shootout while Cooper Forcellini converted the decisive penalty kick.

St. Louis is 3-0-5 all-time against LAFC2 including an important first-round playoff match in 2024, which saw CITY2 advance to the second round of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Sunday's match marks the first time CITY2 has visited LAFC2 in more than two seasons.

The Black and Gold sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with 19 points and a 5-3-3 record. LAFC2 enters Sunday's match with a three-match win streak, taking down Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Real Monarchs, and most recently Ventura County FC last Saturday. At USC-Rawlinson Stadium, Los Angeles is 4-1-0. Forward Tommy Mihalíc leads the Black and Gold with six goals while midfielder Gavin Zambrano has recorded a team-high four assists.







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