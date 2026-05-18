Match Report: St Louis CITY2 Falls on the Road to Austin FC II on Sunday Night

Published on May 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







AUSTIN, TX - St Louis CITY2 fell 4-1 to Austin FC II on the road on Sunday night at Parmer Field. Austin scored their first goal six minutes into the match from Erick Feliciano. Jorge Alastuey found the back of the net in the 19th minute for Austin as the Verde and Black took the 2-0 lead into halftime. St. Louis' Yu Ota scored his first professional goal off an assist from Riley Lynch early in the second half. Austin scored twice in the span of six minutes, taking a 4-1 lead and the three points on the night.

CITY2 heads out West next Sunday, May 24 to face LAFC2 at USC-Rawlinson Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Yu Ota scored his first professional goal in his first professional start

Riley Lynch picked up his sixth assist of the season, which leads all of MLS NEXT Pro

Goal-Scoring Plays

ATX: Erick Feliciano, 6th minute - Erick Feliciano scored with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom right corner.

ATX: Jorge Alastuey, 19th minute - Jorge Alastuey scored from a free kick with a left footed shot from the left wing to the bottom left corner.

STL: Yu Ota (Riley Lynch), 51st minute - Yu Ota scored with a left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

ATX: Kenan Hot, 73rd minute - Kenan Hot scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the central zone.

ATX: Stefan Dobrijevic, 79th minute - Stefan Dobrijevic scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Scoring Summary

ATX: Erick Feliciano, 6'

ATX: Jorge Alastuey, 19'

STL: Yu Ota (Riley Lynch), 51'

ATX: Kenan Hot, 73'

ATX: Stefan Dobrijevic, 79'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Jack Wagoner (caution), 36'

STL: Stone Marion (caution), 40'

ATX: Feliciano (caution), 41'

STL: Patrick McDonald (caution), 63'

STL: Sidney Paris (caution), 69'

Lineups

ATX: GK Erik Lauta; D Patrick Cayelli, D Jules Bery, D Evan Watt, D Daniel Ciesla; M Djakaria Barro, M Jorge Alastuey © (Kenan Hot, 57'), M Ervin Torres (Marcel Ruszel, 84'); F Erick Feliciano (Stefan Dorbijevic, 57'), F Vlad Danciutiu (Ibrahima Sall, 57'), F Micah Burton (Diego Abarca, 80')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Liam Flynn, D Dren Dobruna, D Neo Che

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Stone Marion (Adeteye Gbadehan, 70'), D Chris Pearson ©, D Andrew De Gannes (Emiliano Chavez, 46'), D Sidney Paris, D Riley Lynch; M Patrick McDonald, M Jack Wagoner; M Yu Ota (Alex Jundt, 77'), M Jemone Barclay (Lorenzo Cornelius, 46'); F Palmer Ault

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 16; SAVES: 2

Referee: Edson Carvajal

Assistant Referees: Eric Aplis, Blanca Viviana Diaz Rodriguez

Fourth Official: Reyes Vargas

Venue: Parmer Field

Weather: Cloudy, 83 degrees







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