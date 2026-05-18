Columbus Claims Extra Point against Union II Following Draw

Published on May 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II faced off against Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday afternoon at Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex, earning a point after a 1-1 draw in regulation. Columbus' Zachary Zengue opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Union II forward Stas Korzeniowski equalized with a header, assisted by Academy midfielder Matheus De Paula. Union II fell 8-7 in the post-regulation shootout, with Columbus claiming the extra point.

Philadelphia Union II will host Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, May 23rd (3:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Columbus Crew 2 (1) - Philadelphia Union II (1)

Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex Stadium (Chester, PA)

Sunday, May 17, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Drew Klemp

AR1: Audra Fullen

AR2: Ariel Raban

4TH: Justin Saporito

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLB - Zachary Zengue (unassisted) 26'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (De Paula) 30'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Rui Aoki (caution) 52'

CLB - Zach Lloyd (caution) 63'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 90'+3

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom (Andrew Craig 68'), Jordan Griffin, Oscar Benitez Cobo (Abdoulaye Diop 68'), Matheus De Paula, Stas Korzeniowski (John Ruf 57'), Kellan LeBlanc, Malik Jakupovic, Nehan Hasan (Tyler Gladstone 82').

Substitutes not used: Pierce Holbrook, Mamoutou Berthé, Kaiden Moore, Lennon Harrington, Oliver Pratt.

Columbus Crew 2: Luke Pruter, Isaac Heffess, Rui Aoki (Zach Lloyd 60'), Quinton Elliot, Nico Rincon (Tarun Karumanchi 60'), Johann Chirinos, Tristan Brown, Kevin Gbamble, Brent Adu Adams (Jamil Danjaji 61'), Zach Zengue.

Substitutes not used:Moses Nyeman, Stanislav Lapkes, Gio De Libera, Immanuel Ewing, Gianmarco Di Noto, Prince Forfor.

TEAM NOTES

Academy midfielder Matheus De Paula registered his first career assist.







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