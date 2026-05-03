Lead Lost as Philadelphia Union II Fall to Red Bull New York II

Published on May 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 2-1 to Red Bull New York II at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon. After a scoreless first half, forward Stas Korzeniowski opened the scoring in the 51st minute with a left-footed finish. New York responded with goals in the 67th and 72nd minute to claim the result.

Philadelphia Union II will host New England Revolution II on Wednesday, May 13th (7:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Red Bull New York II (2) - Philadelphia Union II (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, May 3, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Calin Radosav

AR1: Amilcar Sicaju

AR2: Justen Lopez

4TH: Gurhan Dolgun

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (LeBlanc) 51'

RBNY - Mijahir Jiménez (Bazan) 67'

RBNY - Dennis Nelich (Gjengaar) 72'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

RBNY - Andy Rojas (caution) 13'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 14'

PHI - Matheus De Paula (caution) 20'

PHI - Finn Sundstrom (caution) 39'

RBNY- Dennis Gjengaar (caution) 65'

RBNY - Paul Sokoloff (caution) 79'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Jordan Griffin, Matheus De Paula, Mamoutou Berthé (Óscar Benítez Cobo 70'), Stas Korzeniowski, Kellan LeBlanc (Sal Olivas 70'), Malik Jakupovic, Eddy Davis III (Willyam Ferreira 49').

Substitutes not used: Pierce Holbrook, Kaiden Moore, Nehan Hasan, Andrew Craig, Oliver Pratt, Alex Smith.

Red Bull New York II: Tobias Szewczyk, Julian Bazan, Joyeux Masanka Bungi (Conner Faello 59'),Aimar Taimir Modelo Johnson (Benjamin Rodriguez 59'), Aimar Sanchez, Devan Cadigan, Nate Worth, Dennis Gjengaar, Roald Mitchell (Paul Sokoloff HT'), Andy Rojas (Mijahirn Jimenze Murillo HT'), Dennis Nelich (Cameron Harper 86').

Substitutes not used: Jason Bori, Austin Causey, Sekou Kone, Paul Sokoloff, Christen Gallagher.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 3, 2026

Lead Lost as Philadelphia Union II Fall to Red Bull New York II - Philadelphia Union II

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