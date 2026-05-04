Inter Miami CF II Falls at Columbus Crew 2

Published on May 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-8L-3D, 4 pts) fell 3-1 against Columbus Crew 2 tonight at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Nicholas Almeida, Tyler Hall, Rondell White and Samuel Basabe formed the back four; Theo Vorenkamp, captain Ian Urkidi and Joseph Convers started in midfield; Alejandro Flores, Mateo Saja and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida led the team in attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami took an early lead in the 9th minute, with Zeltzer-Zubida dancing through the defence and slotting the ball into the top left corner after a great pass from Vorenkamp. The goal was Zeltzer-Zubida's fifth this regular season, while the assist took Vorenkamp's tally to three as he continues to lead the team in assists.

Columbus Crew 2 turned the scoring around with goals in the 44th, 53th, 66th and the third minute of stoppage time for the final 3-1 scoreline.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami II will host Chattanooga FC at Inter Miami CF Stadium next Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. ET.







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