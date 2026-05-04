FC Cincinnati 2 (5) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary

Published on May 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







FC CINCINNATI 2 (5) - TORONTO FC II (0) POSTGAME SUMMARY

SCORING SUMMARY

CIN - Stefan Chirila 48'

CIN - Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza 51'

CIN - Stefan Chirila 60' (Leonardo Orejarena)

CIN - Michael Sullivan 80' (Mathías Vásquez)

CIN - Mathías Vásquez 86' (Jack Mize)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Michael Sullivan 6' (caution)

CIN - Camden Sphire 57' (caution)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 88' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 3-3-2 11 points

FC Cincinnati 2 2-5-0 6 points

LINEUPS

FC CINCINNATI 2 - Fabian Mrozek; Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza (Dominick Lester 83'), Félix Samson, Sami Lachekar, William Kuisel; Ademar Chávez (Ryan Schlotterbeck 79'), Michael Sullivan (C), Camden Sphire (Jack Mize 68'), Charlie Holmes (Gavin DeHart 79'); Stefan Chirila (Mathías Vásquez 68'), Leonardo Orejarena

Substitutes Not Used: Connor Dale, Giovanni Marioni, Nathan Gray, Noah Gassan

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow, Stefan Kapor; Daniel Stampatori (Raequan Campbell-Dennis 21'), Bryce Boneau (C) (Spencer Sappleton 68'), Tim Fortier, Demitre Adamson (Luca Costabile 69'); Damar Dixon (Tristan Blyth 68'), Elias Khodri (Shyon Pinnock 68'), Joshua Nugent

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy defender Demitre Adamson made his Toronto FC II debut as a starter, becoming the eighth TFC Academy athlete and 17th player to make his Young Reds debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 3, 2026

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