Toronto FC II Battles to Win over Philadelphia Union II

Published on April 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (2W-2L-2T, 8 points) recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Philadelphia Union II (3W-2L-1T, 11 points) on Friday evening at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes from the side that earned a point against league leaders Crown Legacy FC last Sunday with Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow, Stefan Kapor, Bryce Boneau and Antone Bossenberry coming in for Jackson Gilman, Reid Fisher, Richard Chukwu, Markus Cimermancic and Elias Khodri.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 35th minute of an evenly-contested first half, as Fletcher Bank's dangerous delivery from the left wing was inadvertently turned into his own net by Philadelphia's Rafael Uzcátegui.

TFC Academy defender Spencer Sappleton impressed on his club debut after being introduced at the start of the second half in place of Dékwon Barrow.

The visitors pushed for an equalizer for spells in the second half but were denied by goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario on multiple occasions, who came up with crucial saves to keep out Willyam Ferreira and Giovanny Sequera and earn his side the clean sheet.

The Young Reds held firm to close out the 1-0 result, securing all three points and their first home win of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Next up, Toronto FC II host New York City FC II on Friday, April 24. Kick-off from York University in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Rafael Uzcátegui 35' (own goal)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 19' (caution)

PHI - Finn Sundstrom 34' (caution)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 38' (caution)

PHI - Mamoutou Berthé 48' (caution)

PHI - Jordan Griffin 53' (caution)

PHI - Óscar Benítez Cobo 69' (caution)

PHI - Willyam Ferreira 90+2' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario (C), Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow (Spencer Sappleton 46'), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm; Tim Fortier, Bryce Boneau (Daniel Stampatori 66'), Antone Bossenberry; Damar Dixon (Shyon Pinnock 88'), Fletcher Bank, Jahmarie Nolan (Elias Khodri 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Demitre Adamson, Diego Nué-Brito, Tristan Blyth, Joshua Nugent

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Pierce Holbrook; Giovanny Sequera, Finn Sundstrom, Rafael Uzcátegui (C), Jordan Griffin; Kellan LeBlanc (Theo Reed 77'), Mamoutou Berthé (Óscar Benítez Cobo 54'), Matheus De Paula, Tyler Gladstone (Willyam Ferreira 54'); Nehan Hasan, John Ruf (Edward Davis 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Matthew White, Kaiden Moore, Oliver Pratt

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy product Spencer Sappleton made his Toronto FC II debut as a 46th minute substitute, becoming the sixth TFC Academy athlete and 15th player to make his club debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

TFC II recorded their third clean sheet of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.