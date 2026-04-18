Toronto FC II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (0) Postgame Summary

Published on April 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Rafael Uzcátegui 35' (own goal)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 19' (caution)

PHI - Finn Sundstrom 34' (caution)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 38' (caution)

PHI - Mamoutou Berthé 48' (caution)

PHI - Jordan Griffin 53' (caution)

PHI - Óscar Benítez Cobo 69' (caution)

PHI - Willyam Ferreira 90+2' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 2-2-2 8 points

Philadelphia Union II 3-2-1 11 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario (C), Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow (Spencer Sappleton 46'), Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm; Tim Fortier, Bryce Boneau (Daniel Stampatori 66'), Antone Bossenberry; Damar Dixon (Shyon Pinnock 88'), Fletcher Bank, Jahmarie Nolan (Elias Khodri 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Demitre Adamson, Diego Nué-Brito, Tristan Blyth, Joshua Nugent

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Pierce Holbrook; Giovanny Sequera, Finn Sundstrom, Rafael Uzcátegui (C), Jordan Griffin; Kellan LeBlanc (Theo Reed 77'), Mamoutou Berthé (Óscar Benítez Cobo 54'), Matheus De Paula, Tyler Gladstone (Willyam Ferreira 54'); Nehan Hasan, John Ruf (Edward Davis 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Matthew White, Kaiden Moore, Oliver Pratt

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy product Spencer Sappleton made his Toronto FC II debut as a 46th minute substitute, becoming the sixth TFC Academy athlete and 15th player to make his club debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

TFC II recorded their third clean sheet of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.