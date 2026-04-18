CT United Secures Landmark Local Broadcast TV Deal with Gray Media, Bringing Every Match to Fans Statewide

Published on April 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







CT United FC today announced a groundbreaking local broadcast partnership with Gray Media that will bring every home and away match live to fans across Connecticut on The Wax, WWAX-TV.

This historic agreement makes CT United the first independent club in MLS NEXT Pro history to have all of its matches broadcast live locally, setting a new standard for accessibility, visibility, and fan engagement across the league.

For fans, it means unmatched access - every moment, every match, all season long - available right in their living rooms across the state. For businesses, it creates a powerful new platform to connect with one of the fastest-growing and most diverse sports audiences in Connecticut.

"This is about building something bigger than just a team," said Ryan McGuinness, VP, Fan Engagement & Marketing, CT United. "We're creating a true statewide club - and now, every fan in Connecticut can be part of every single match. At the same time, we're opening the door for brands and partners to engage directly with a passionate, growing soccer community in a meaningful way."

Beyond live matches, CT United and The Wax will collaborate on original shoulder programming and additional shows, bringing fans behind the scenes and closer to the club than ever before. Details on these new programs will be announced in the coming weeks.

The partnership reinforces CT United's mission to grow the game across Connecticut, unite communities, and establish a clear path to the highest levels of professional soccer - both on and off the field.







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