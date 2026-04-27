CT United FC Falls 2-1 to Philadelphia Union II After Strong Start at Home

Published on April 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







Storrs, Conn. - CT United FC turned in a strong overall performance on Sunday afternoon but fell 2-1 to Philadelphia Union II at Morrone Stadium.

The home side set the tone early, applying pressure in the attacking third and generating several quality chances in the opening stages, including a goal ruled out for offside. CT United broke through in the 19th minute with a well-worked sequence beginning in their own half. Alex Monis delivered a precise through ball to Cauã Paixão, who rounded the goalkeeper and finished confidently to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.

CT United maintained its attacking intent throughout the first half, limiting Philadelphia's opportunities while continuing to create danger in front of goal.

Philadelphia Union II responded in the 37th minute with an equalizer from Edward Davis before taking the lead in the 62nd minute through Stas Korzeniowski.

CT United remained on the front foot in the closing stages, pushing for a late equalizer and demonstrating resilience and urgency throughout the second half.

CT United FC returns to Morrone Stadium next Sunday, May 3, as the club looks to build on a strong performance when they host New England Revolution II.

MATCH NOTES

Academy call-up Niko Koloniaris made his first professional start, becoming the youngest starter in Connecticut professional soccer history.

Koloniaris is the second-youngest starter across MLS and MLS NEXT Pro during the 2026 season.

He also ranks as the sixth-youngest player to make a professional debut in American soccer this season.

Cauã Paixão recorded his first goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Alex Monis tallied his first assist of the season.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

CT United FC vs. Philadelphia Union II

Date: April 26, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Morrone Stadium | Storrs, Conn.

Kickoff: 3:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 60 degrees, sunny

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CTU: 1-0-1

PHI: 1-1-2

CTU: Caua Paixao (Alex Monis) 19'

PHI: Edward Davis (Stas Korzeniowski) 37',

PHI: Stas Korzeniowski (Mamoutou Berthe) 62'

LINEUPS

CTU: Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Medranda (Daniel D'Ippolito 79'), Lukas Kamrath, Richard Hauth (Rickson van Hees 68'), Reyniel Perdomo, Niko Koloniaris (Dylan Lacy 79'), Ernesto Gomez, Alex Monis (C), Caua Paixao (Hivan Kouonang 68'), Barnabas Tanyi (Andre Applewhaite 68'), Laurie Goddard

Substitutes not used: Christian Rodriguez, Josh Nicolas

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

PHI: Pierce Holbrook, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui, Finn Sundstrom, Jordan Griffin, Willyam Ferreira (Nehan Hasan 63'), Mamoutou Berthe, Kellan LeBlanc (Sal Olivas 63'), Matheus De Paula, Edward Davis (Óscar Benítez Cobo 76'), Stas Korzeniowski

Substitutes not used: Oliver Pratt, Charles Lorenz, Kalden Moore

Head Coach: Ryan Richter

STATS SUMMARY: PHI/CTU

Shots: 15 / 11

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 1 / 4

Corner Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 22 / 16

Offside: 5 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CTU: Jeremy Medranda (Yellow Card) 66'

PHI: Oscar Benitez Cobo (Yellow Card) 90+2'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Shaye Lane

Ast. Referees: Alex Adkins, Bill Bolsen

Fourth Official: Victor Borges







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 27, 2026

CT United FC Falls 2-1 to Philadelphia Union II After Strong Start at Home - Connecticut United FC

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