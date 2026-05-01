New England Derby this Sunday at Morrone: Settle the Score

Published on May 1, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







CT United returns to Morrone Stadium for the final time this season- one last night in Storrs, one familiar opponent. New England Revolution II comes to town for a rematch that's been circled since March 22, when we fell 2-0 on the road.

This time, it's different. Back on home turf, CT United has the chance to answer that result and deliver in front of our fans. With the New England Derby now taking shape, the stakes go beyond three points- this is about pride, edge, and momentum heading into the final stretch.

Expect a battle. Every challenge, every second ball, every moment will matter against a side CT United knows well.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 1, 2026

New England Derby this Sunday at Morrone: Settle the Score - Connecticut United FC

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