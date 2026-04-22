CT United FC Shows Promise in Home Opener against Columbus Crew 2

Published on April 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







Storrs, Conn. - CT United FC's home opener at Morrone Stadium ended in a 3-1 result against Columbus Crew 2, but the performance told a deeper story as CT United created more chances and controlled key stretches of play in front of an energized home crowd.

Columbus struck first against the run of play, with Zachary Zengue opening the scoring in the 17th minute before adding a second in the 40th to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Both goals were assisted by Kevin Gbamblé.

CT United responded just before halftime, as Alex Monis finished in stoppage time (45'+3) to cut the deficit to 2-1 and swing momentum heading into the break.

Out of halftime, CT United continued to push forward and generated several quality chances, including a penalty opportunity that could have leveled the match. The hosts consistently applied pressure in the attacking third and forced Columbus onto the back foot for long stretches.

Despite the momentum, Columbus capitalized late, adding a third goal in the 81st minute by substitute Oneal Taylor to secure the result.

While the final score favored the visitors, CT United's attacking output and control in key moments highlighted the team's potential as the season continues. Next up is away at New York City FC II on April 19.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

CT United FC vs. Columbus Crew 2

Date: April 11, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Morrone Stadium | Storrs, Conn.

Kickoff: 5:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 57 degrees, Sunny

SCORING SUMMARY: 3-1-FT

CLB: 2-1-3

CTU: 1-0-1

CLB: Zachary Zengue (K. Gbamble) 17', Zachary Zengue (K. Gbamble) 40', Oneal Taylor (Alex Gimple) 81'

CTU: Alex Monis 45'+4'

LINEUPS

CTU: Anthony Ramos, Andre Applewhaite, Lukas Kamrath, Jahvar Stephenson (Richard Hauth 72'), Rickson van Hees (Reyniel Perdomo 72'), Steven Sserwadda (Dylan Lacy 87'), Robbie Mora, Alex Monis (C), Barnabas Tanyi (Cauã Paixão 72'), Ernesto Gomez (Daniel D'Ippolito 57'), Laurie Goddard

Substitutes not used: Christian Rodriguez, Sean Petrie, Hivan Kouonang, Ibrahim Kasule, Nelson Rodriguez

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

CLB: Chase.Adams, Kevin Gbamblé, Zachary Zengue (Oneal Taylor 76'), Nico Rincon (Moses Nyeman 88'), Quinton Elliot (Isaac Heffess 76'), Anthony Alaouiah (Alex Gimple 65'), Gianmarco Di Noto, Johann Chirinos, Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Christoper Rogers, Keller Abbott

Substitutes not used: Gio De Libera, Alex Zochowski, Zach Lloyd

Head Coach: Federico Higuaín

STATS SUMMARY: CTU/CLB

Shots: 16/7

Shots on Goal: 7/3

Saves: 0/6

Corner Kicks: 2/4

Fouls: 15/9

Offside: 2/4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CLB: Christopher Rogers (Yellow Card) 11'

CTU: Jahvar Stephenson (Yellow Card) 43'

CLB: Quinton Elliot (Yellow Card) 47'

CTU: Steven Sserwadda (Yellow Card) 55'

CTU: Robbie Mora (Yellow Card) 90'+1'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Walterson Torchson

Assistant Referees: Marcus Barnett, Domenico Giardina

Fourth Official: Stephen Foster







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