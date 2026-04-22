New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II

Published on April 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







NEW YORK - April 22, 2026 - New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.

This is the fourth and final Short-Term Agreement for the Forward, who was rostered and started in the Club's 5-2 win over Westchester SC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. The match marked the Forward's first start and goal across all competitions for the First Team.

Prior to that, the Riudoms, Spain native was rostered with New York City FC against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, where he made his MLS debut.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Farnos will be available for selection ahead of today's home match against FC Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium at 7:30pm ET.

Transaction: New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II







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