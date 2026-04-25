Toronto FC II Holds off New York City FC II

Published on April 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II pushed hard but fell short on the road against Toronto FC II. After conceding early in the second half, NYCFC II created several chances but were denied by strong goalkeeping and a late deflection that led to a second goal. A stoppage-time strike from David Duque gave them hope, but the comeback ultimately did not arrive.

Match Recap

New York City FC II took their talents on the road Friday night as they faced off against Toronto FC II.

Matt Pilkington's side were keen to make it back-to-back wins after an impressive 2-1 success over CT United on Sunday, with this being the second meeting between New York City and Toronto in MLS NEXT Pro, with Toronto emerging victorious in the reverse fixture in March.

Although both teams showed attacking intent early on, clear-cut chances proved few and far between.

In the 11th minute, a well-worked short corner from the Pigeons allowed Cooper Flax to find Kevin Pierre in the box. Pierre attempted to head the ball back across goal, where Malachi Jones had it taken off his foot while lining up a volley from a tight angle.

Toronto responded nine minutes later and almost went ahead via an own goal. The chance was created by Fletcher Banks, with his low cross almost turned past Mac Learned by Dylan Randazzo. Thankfully, Learned was able to get his body in the way before it was cleared.

Learned was called into action again in the 27th minute, first to tip Jahmarie Nolan's effort onto the post, and then to palm Banks' effort behind for a corner.

The visitors responded with a chance of their own six minutes later through Sebastiano Musu. The forward rose highest 10 yards out but could not direct his header on target.

Edwin Omoregbe and Elias Khodri both registered looks at goal for Toronto before Uriel Zeitz found space in the final third and fired off a shot from distance that was blocked by Stefan Kapor.

NYCFC II finished the half in a strong position, with Kieran Smith getting off a shot just before the referee concluded the first period.

The start of the second half saw two changes for the Pigeons as Malachi Jones and Kieran Smith were replaced by Jacob Arroyave and Adonis Campos.

The pair would have little time to adjust to the game before Toronto claimed the lead - Damar Dixon firing high into the roof of the net after being found in space on the right side of the box.

New York City FC II quickly set about trying to restore parity, and that allowed Cooper Flax to get a shot off in the 52nd minute. Unfortunately, his effort was blocked.

Another well-worked short corner gave Flax another chance to deliver a dangerous inswinging cross. Joseph Suchecki was able to make contact and steer it goalward, and only a good save from Zakaria Nakhly denied the visitors an equalizer.

Pilkington turned to his bench for a second time just before the hour mark, introducing Caleb Danquah in place of Henrik Hvatum.

A chance followed not long after thanks to a smart pass into the box from Arroyave to find Musu. The Italian generated a yard of space before forcing a save from Nakhly.

Next, it was the turn of Caleb Danquah to find space in the channels of the penalty area. The substitute did well to get a shot off but saw his effort hit the side netting.

Randazzo was connecting well down the left, and a well-timed forward run allowed him to get a low shot away that whistled just past Nakhly's far post.

Despite ramping up the pressure on the Toronto goal, the visitors would fall foul of an unfortunate deflection that gave Nolan a chance from close range - the forward converting to make it 2-0 in the 80th minute.

An NYCFC II change followed in the wake of the goal as David Duque replaced Zeitz.

Flax tried to summon an instant response for New York City FC II, but his curled effort flew high and wide of the target.

New York City FC II continued to battle and were rewarded with a goal early in stoppage time. Duque scored, the 19-year-old's vicious volley from the edge of the box leaving Nakhly with no chance.

The game was also leveled a minute later after a clever pass from Flax found Campos in space. Unfortunately, he failed to keep his effort under the bar.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Chicago Fire FC II on Tuesday, May 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.