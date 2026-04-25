Toronto FC II (2) - New York City FC II (1) Postgame Summary

Published on April 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Damar Dixon 47' (Jahmarie Nolan)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 80'

NYC - David Duque 90+1'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Zakaria Nakhly 33' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 3-2-2 11 points

New York City FC II 1-3-2 6 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Daniel Stampatori (Reid Fisher 61'), Edwin Omoregbe, Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm; Damar Dixon, Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 70'), Tim Fortier, Fletcher Bank; Elias Khodri, Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 81')

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Demitre Adamson

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Mac Learned; Dylan Randazzo, Kamran Acito, Joe Suchecki, Kieran Smith (Adonis Campos 46'); Kevin Pierre, Uriel Zeitz (David Duque 81'), Cooper Flax (C); Henrik Hvatum (Caleb Danquah 59'), Malachi Jones (Jacob Arroyave 46'), Sebastiano Musu

Substitutes Not Used: Brennan Klein, Dylan McDermott, Eoin Martin

MEDIA NOTES

Jahmarie Nolan registered a goal and an assist in the same match for the first time in his MLS NEXT Pro career.

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Diego Nué-Brito made his Toronto FC II debut as a 70th minute substitute, becoming the seventh TFC Academy athlete and 16th player to make his club debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.