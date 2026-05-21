Toronto FC II Add Marko Stojadinovic to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
Published on May 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC II today announced that the club has signed midfielder Marko Stojadinovic to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Stojadinovic will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.
"We are very pleased to welcome back Marko to our club as he brings valuable leadership, professionalism and experience from the MLS NEXT Pro environment," said Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini. "Beyond his character, he is a player with strong technical quality, tactical intelligence and the versatility to impact the game in multiple positions. We believe his experience and mentality will be an important addition to our group both on and off the field."
Stojadinovic, 22, most recently spent time with Canadian Premier League club Atlético Ottawa, where he made five combined appearances during the 2026 season. Prior to the CPL, the Brampton, Ontario native recorded three goals and three assists in 67 appearances (57 starts) for Toronto FC II across three MLS NEXT Pro seasons (2023, 2024, 2025). He made his TFC II debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 27, 2023, and signed his first professional contract with the Young Reds on August 9, 2024. The midfielder originally joined the TFC Academy in February 2015 and represented the Academy across all age groups after spending four years with Brampton Youth Soccer Club and Woodbridge Soccer Club.
Internationally, Stojadinovic represented Canada at the 2019 Concacaf U-15 Championship, where he recorded two assists and appeared in all five of the team's games at the tournament in Bradenton, Florida.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign midfielder Marko Stojadinovic to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.
MARKO STOJADINOVIC
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 180 lbs.
Birthdate: May 3, 2004 (Age - 22)
Hometown: Brampton, Ontario
Nationality: Canadian
Last Club: Atlético Ottawa
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