Revolution II Set for Road Test against Crown Legacy FC

Published on May 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - New England Revolution II (5-2-3; 20 pts.) will travel to Eastern Conference leader Crown Legacy FC (7-1-3; 26 pts.) on Friday, May 22, at the Sportsplex at Matthews. Friday's match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will stream on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Peyton Gallaher on the call.

Revolution II prepares to battle the top team in the Eastern Conference on the heels of three consecutive wins and back-to-back clean sheets. New England, 3-0-1 over its four matches in May, extended its unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory over Orlando City B on Sunday at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium.

Revolution Academy product Judah Siqueira opened his 2026 account with the winning goal in the 91st minute, marking the 17-year-old's second professional goal. Sunday's victory was the third consecutive match that featured a clutch winning goal from New England in the final 10 minutes.

Forward/winger Myles Morgan also helped powered the attack on Sunday, matching a game-high four shots in his 83-minute shift. In his debut season with New England, the 20-year-old Canadian leads the team with three goals and 21 total shots across appearances in all 10 matches.

Homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira continues to excel as a key playmaker in New England's attack. The 18-year-old Somerville, Mass. native ranks tied for fourth in MLS NEXT Pro with 23 key passes this season across seven appearances. Oliveira also leads Revolution II with a team-high three assists.

Defensively, New England remains in top form as Revolution II prepares to match up against the highest-scoring attack in MLS NEXT Pro. New England has conceded just two goals over its four-match unbeaten streak and hasn't allowed a tally in its last 194 minutes of play. On Sunday, Revolution II handed Orlando City B their first scoreless outing of the season.

Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian has anchored the goal, ranking tied for fourth in MLS NEXT Pro with three clean sheets. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round selection's three shutouts are just one shy of the league lead. Central defender Jake Shannon has started each of New England's last two shutouts, contributing to the attack with the winning goal on May 13 in Philadelphia.

Crown Legacy FC returned to the win column with a 5-1 rout over Inter Miami FC II on Monday. Friday's hosts lead MLS NEXT Pro with 34 goals scored and boast a +20-goal differential. Crown Legacy has yet to drop a match at home this season and is led by one of the league's most formidable attacking duos in Hugo Mbongue and Rodolfo Aloko, who've scored eight goals each.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #11

New England Revolution II at Crown Legacy FC

Friday, May 22, 2026

7:00 p.m. ET

Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, N.C.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 21, 2026

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