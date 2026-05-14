Jake Shannon's Goal Lifts Revolution II Past Philadelphia Union II, 1-0

Published on May 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







CHESTER, Penn. - New England Revolution II (4-2-3, 17 pts.) defeated Philadelphia Union II (4-4-1, 14 pts.), 1-0, on Wednesday night on the road at Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex Stadium.

Revolution II's attack commanded the game, putting eight shots on target while New England's defense held the home side without one. The late winner arrived off a corner kick, as Revolution II's center-back pairing combined brilliantly. Gabe Dahlin rose to head the ball across the box, and newcomer Jake Shannon opened his professional account with the deciding tally in the 86th minute.

New England battled Philadelphia to a 0-0 deadlock through the opening 45 minutes. Despite Revolution II's attack producing multiple scoring chances with three shots on target, and playing with an advantage after Philadelphia's Sal Olicas was sent off in the 31st minute, New England couldn't find the breakthrough in the opening frame.

Homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira generated two of New England's best opportunities to score. In the 18th minute, midfielder Allan Oyirwoth played Oliveira wide, and the Somerville, Mass. native created space with a scissor move before forcing a diving save from Philadelphia's Robert Pierce Holbrook, who finished the night with seven saves. Just before halftime, Oliveira lofted a corner kick to defender Gabe Dahlin, but the header was also saved.

New England's most promising chance of the first stanza came in stoppage time. On a set-piece opportunity, Homegrown midfielder Javaun Mussenden fired a shot on target that drew a quick reaction save from Holbrook. Mussenden, a Revolution Academy graduate, pounced on the rebound, but his second effort ricocheted off the post.

Revolution II's efforts finally paid dividends in the closing minutes of the contest. Forward/winger Myles Morgan, chipped a ball toward the head of Dahlin. The central defender then nodded the ball across the box to Shannon, who knocked in the winning tally. Shannon suited up for his fourth start of his debut season with Revolution II tonight.

New England's defense maintained its strong run of play, collecting its fourth shutout of the season. Revolution II limited Union II to just four total shots, none on frame. Dahlin and Shannon anchored the back line with full 90-minute shifts, while goalkeeper J.D. Gunn, a Panamanian international, secured his second shutout of the season.

Revolution II have a quick turnaround, as New England returns home to host Orlando City B on Sunday, May 17. The 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

Revolution II earned their second road win of the season, extending their all-time series lead over Philadelphia Union II to 7-5-2.

On the attacking end, New England outshot the hosts 19-4, including an 8-0 advantage in shots on target.

D Jake Shannon delivered the winning goal, his first professional tally.

D Gabe Dahlin assisted Shannon's goal. Dahlin has now featured on the scoresheet in consecutive matches.

D Grant Emerhi made his first start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Emerhi, an Academy product, recorded two shots over a 45-minute performance.

Emerhi was one of five Academy products to feature in tonight's match, along with M Javaun Mussenden, M Judah Siqueira, D Damario McIntosh, and M Cristiano Oliveira.

GK J.D. Gunn made his fourth start of the season, securing his second shutout of 2026.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #9

New England Revolution II 1 at Philadelphia Union II 0

May 13, 2026 - Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex Stadium (Chester, Pa.)

Referee: Walterson Torchon

Assistant Referee: Zeno Cho

Assistant Referee: A. Max Smith

Fourth Official: Laszlo Sandler

Weather: 60 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Jake Shannon (Gabe Dahlin) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

PHI - Sal Olivas (Yellow Card) 8'

PHI - Jordan Griffin 26'

PHI - Sal Olivas (Red Card) 31'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Yellow Card) 42'

PHI - Mamoutou Berthé (Yellow Card) 45'+11

NE - Damario McIntosh (Yellow Card) 57'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (Yellow Card) 57'

PHI - Matheus De Paula (Yellow Card) 62'

NE - Shuma Sasaki (Yellow Card) 89'

New England Revolution II: J.D. Gunn; Jared Smith (Shuma Sasaki 46'), Chris Mbai-Assem (Schinieder Mimy 36'), Jake Shannon, Gabe Dahlin (C), Grant Emerhi (Damario McIntosh 46'); Allan Oyirwoth, Javaun Mussenden, Judah Siqueira (Carlos Zambrano 62'); Jayden Da (Myles Morgan 63'), Cristiano Oliveira

Substitutes Not Used: Sharod George, Matthew Tibbetts

Philadelphia Union II: Robert Pierce Holbrook; Jordan Griffin, Rafael Uzcategui (C), Andrew Craig, Giovanny Sequera; Willyam Ferreira (Nehan Hasan 45'+3), Matheus De Paula, Mamoutou Berthe (Oscar Benitez Cobo 46'), Kellan Leblanc (Abdoulaye Diop 70'); Malik Jakupovic, Sal Olivas

Substitutes Not Used: Theo Reed, Kaiden Moore, Oliver Pratt, Abdoulaye Diop, Matthew White

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Philadelphia Union II

19 Shots 4

8 Shots (on Target) 0

5 Blocked Shots 1

0 Saves 7

9 Corner Kicks 1

4 Offsides 0

14 Fouls 20

492 (80.3) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 354 (72.3)







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