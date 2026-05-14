Timbers 2 Triumph 2-1 over Minnesota United FC 2 at Providence Park

Published on May 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 triumphed 2-1 over Minnesota United FC 2 at Providence Park on Wednesday night. After a scoreless first half, T2 scored two goals in eight minutes starting with a clinical volley from Colin Grifith, finding the back of the net in the 52nd minute. Daniel Cervantes doubled Portland's lead shortly after, slotting a ball under the Minnesota goalkeeper in the 60th minute. The visitors got a goal back in the final 13 minutes of regulation, however, T2 was able to secure the victory.

Protecting the Park

With the result, T2 extends its current unbeaten run in MLS NEXT Pro to six matches (3-0-3) and secures a sixth consecutive home match without a loss (2-0-4) this season. In his eighth appearance (fourth start) Colin Griffith registered his second goal of his career in stunning fashion, delivering a volley to open the score on the night. Daniel Cervantes provided a goal in back-to-back games, the second T2 player to achieve the feat since Noah Santos earlier this month. The game-winning goal notably marked a co-leading three goals for Cervantes who is level with Noah Santos as maximum scorers for Timbers2. Maximilian Kissel registered his first professional assist, providing the game-winning in Cervantes' finish.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Colin Grifith, 52nd minute: Colin Grifith brought down a loose ball with his chest at the top of the semi-circle and unleashed a right-footed volley on the bounce into the top right corner.

POR - Daniel Cervantes (Maximilian Kissel), 60th minute: Kissel made a driving run down the right side of the field before laying off a pass to Daniel Cervantes making a run into the box. Cervantes took a touch and slotted a right-footed shot under the goalkeeper to the near post.

MIN - Sam Vigilante (Darius Randell, Jakob Friedman), 77th minute: After a long ball from the left side of the field, Darius Randell headed down a pass into the center of the box where an on-running Sam Vigilante got onto and slid a right-footed shot into the bottom of the far post.

Notes

Timbers2 (4-1-4, 17 pts) currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference.

With the win, T2 extends its current unbeaten run in MLS NEXT Pro to six matches (3-0-3).

Additionally, Timbers2 extended their unbeaten home streak to six games (2-0-4) on the season.

Colin Griffith recorded a goal in today's match with a volleyed effort.

It marked Griffith's second goal of his career and second in this last three games.

Daniel Cervantes scored the game-winning goal in the match.

His tally marked his third goal of the season.

Notably it is Cervantes' second goal in back-to-back games.

Daniel Cervantes joins Noah Santos as joint top scorer for T2 on the season (3).

Maximilian Kissel registered his first professional assist, providing the game-winning pass.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 go on the road to San Francisco, Calif., for a clash with San Jose Earthquakes II on Sunday, May 17. Kickoff for the match is set for 6:00pm PT on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (4-1-4, 17pts) vs. Minnesota United FC2 (4-5-1, 14pts)

May 13, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half

1 2 F

Portland Timbers2 0 2 2

Minnesota United FC 2 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Griffiths, 52

POR: Cervantes (Kissel), 60

MIN: Vigilante (Randell, Friedman), 77

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Barjolo (caution), 39

POR: E. Izoita (caution), 69

POR: Ferguson (caution), 71

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Bamford, D Ferguson (Mueller 81), D Lund, D Ondo, M Fernandez (Kissel 58), M Enriquez (C), M E. Izoita, M Santos, M GriÃ¯Â¬Æth (Cruthers 73), M Barjolo (Santos 58), F Cervantes (Cruthers 73)

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Griffith, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Cervantes, 2); FOULS: 12 (Cervantes, 3); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1

MIN: GK Rizvanovich, D Farris, D Dang, D Tarnue, M Vigilante, M Kabia, M Harwood (Friedman 62), D Pechota (Cruz), F Randell, F Caldeira, F Michel (Putt 63)

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Caldeira, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied); FOULS: 14 (Tarnue, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5

Referee: Elorm Atisu

Assistant Referees: Devon Dieckman, Oleksii Medviediev

Fourth Official: Kalilou Jarju

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







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