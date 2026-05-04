Timbers2 Beat Real Monarchs 3-0 at America First Field

Published on May 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







SANDY, Utah - Portland Timbers2 earned a 3-0 shutout victory against the Real Monarchs in Sandy, Utah, on Sunday afternoon following two weeks off from MLS NEXT Pro play. With the result, T2 earned their second straight road win and extended their unbeaten streak to a fourth straight match (2-0-2). Colin Griffith helped T2 take the early lead in the first half, and Noah Santos doubled the score ten minutes into the second half. Cole Cruthers secured the result with Portland's final goal in the 86th minute.

Unbeaten Streak

Playing in their third road match of the 2026 campaign, T2 brought home three points with a 3-0 win over the Real Monarchs in Sandy, Utah. The result marked T2's fourth game in a row earning points (2-0-2), and second straight road win, helping the side climb the table. Portland's victory was earned via Noah Santos' team-leading third goal of the season and first professional goals from Colin Griffith and Cole Cruthers. Notably, Santos has scored in three straight matches while tallying his first assist of the campaign today. First-team players Sawyer Jura and Gage Guerra also recorded an assist each. T2 will look to continue their run of form against Ventura County next Sunday, May 10, at Providence Park.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Colin Griffith (Sawyer Jura), 13th minute: Colin Griffith scored his first professional goal with a right-footed finish into the bottom left corner from just outside the box, following an interception by Sawyer Jura.

POR - Noah Santos (Gage Guerra), 56th minute: Noah Santos received the ball on the left wing from Gage Guerra and dribbled in towards the top of the box before sending a right-footed curler into the upper 90.

POR - Cole Cruthers (Noah Santos), 86th minute: Cole Cruthers rounded the keeper after a bouncing ball got past the back line and slotted a left footed shot into an empty net.

Notes

Timbers2 extended their unbeaten streak to a fourth straight result (2-0-2).

Portland has recorded back-to-back road wins.

T2 earned its first away win against the Real Monarchs.

Portland earned its fourth shutout of the season.

Four shutouts is currently tied for third most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Hunter Sulte tallied his second clean sheet of the 2026 campaign.

Noah Santos scored his team-leading third goal this season while adding his first assist.

Notably, Santos has scored in three straight appearances for T2.

It marked Santos' 10th career goal for T2.

Colin Griffith recorded his first professional goal and opened his MLS Next Pro account with a 13th minute strike.

Cole Cruthers scored his first MLS Next Pro goal in the 86th minute.

First-team defender Sawyer Jura found his team-leading second assist in as many games.

First-team forward Gage Guerra tallied his first assist of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 return home to Providence Park to face Ventura County FC on Sunday, May 10. Kickoff for the match is set for 1:00pm PT on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (3-1-3, 13pts) vs. Real Monarchs (2-3-2, 10pts)

May 3, 2026 - America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Timbers2 1 2 3

Real Monarchs 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Griffith (Jura), 13

POR: Santos (Guerra), 56

POR: Cruthers (Santos), 86

Misconduct Summary:

SLC: Jose Arias (caution), 8

SLC: Dillon (caution), 45+3

POR: Cervantes (caution), 74

POR: Jura (caution), 85

POR: Lund (caution), 90+1

Lineups:

POR: GK Sulte, D Bamford, D Ondo, D Lund, D Jura, M Fernandez-Kim (Cruthers, 72), M Enriquez ©, M E. Izoita, M Santos, M GriÃ¯Â¬Æth (Nunez, 69), F Guerra (Cervantes, 66)

Subs Not Used: GK Joseph, D Ferguson, F Barjolo, D Mueller, F Kissel

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Griffith, Santos, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Santos, 2); FOULS: 13 (Lund, Ondo, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

SLC: GK Kerkvliet, D Mesalles, D Arias (Estala, 64), D Villa (Parker, 73), D Rivera (Ewald, 46), D Calderon, M Dillon (Amparo, 65), M Ottley, M Moisa (Duke, 86), M Riquelme, F Dos Santos ©

Subs Not Used: GK Alphin, M Djiro, D Kropp, M O'Gara

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Ottley, Ewald 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Ottley, 2); FOULS: 22 (three players tied, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

Referee: Cristian Campo

Assistant Referees: Charles Rupert, James Ewer

Fourth Official: Nathan Boone

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 4, 2026

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