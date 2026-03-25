Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for March International Window

Published on March 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 defender Charles Ondo has been called into the Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for a pair of friendlies in the March international window, the Equatoguinean Football Federation announced today.

Ondo and Equatorial Guinea are set to face Kyrgyzstan (March 25) and Madagascar (March 31) in Turkey.

Ondo, 22, is in his second season with Timbers2. In MLS NEXT Pro play, the defender has registered 25 appearances (all starts) for T2, scoring two goals while providing one assist. The defender has earned seven caps at the senior international level for Equatorial Guinea, most recently appearing for the Nzalang Nacional in the Africa Cup of Nations, starting against Algeria on Dec. 31, 2025.

WHAT WHEN WHERE

Equatorial Guinea vs. Kyrgyzstan (Friendly) March 25 - 7 a.m. (Pacific) Emir Complex stadium - Antalya, Turkey

Equatorial Guinea vs. Madagascar (Friendly) March 31 - TBA TBA







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