Orlando City B Erases Two-Goal Deficit to Draw with Crown Legacy FC 2-2

Published on May 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando City B (2-2-4, 13 points) erased a two-goal, second-half deficit to draw Crown Legacy FC (6-0-3, 23 points) 2-2 on Sunday evening at Osceola Heritage Park. Crown Legacy FC claimed the extra point in the end-of-regulation shootout, converting all five attempts to Orlando City B's four.

Crown Legacy FC took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute through Hugo Mbongue and carried the advantage into halftime. The visitors doubled their lead in the 61st minute when a dangerous ball into the box resulted in an own goal by Orlando City B defender Landon Okonski.

The Lions pulled one back in the 80th minute through midfielder Issah Haruna. The play began on a corner kick from Gustavo Caraballo, who found Bernardo Rhein. Rhein played the ball to Haruna at the top of the box, where he created space and delivered an outside-of-the-foot strike into the upper left corner to cut the deficit to one.

Orlando City B found the equalizer in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. Haruna played forward Harvey Sarajian into space on the right, where he fired a shot through the Crown defense and past goalkeeper Lazar Kalicanin to level the match and force the shootout.

Orlando City B will travel to face Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, May 10, at Turner Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the match airing on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Midfielder Issah Haruna scored his first professional goal in his fifth start for Orlando City B.

Orlando City SC forward Harvey Sarajian scored his fourth goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign to take the team lead and net the stoppage-time equalizer in a 2-2 draw.

Haruna also recorded his first professional assist on the Sarajian equalizer.

Orlando City Academy product Bernardo Rhein provided his second OCB assist all-time, with both occuring in the 2026 campaign.

The match marked the third consecutive game in which OCB played to a post-regulation shootout after winning the previous two tiebreakers.

Head Coach Eddie Wilding made three changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against Chicago Fire FC II, inserting Bernardo Rhein, Matthew Belgodere and Harvey Sarajian into the XI. Goal Highlights:

18' Hugo Mbongue (Andrej Subotić) - CLT 1, ORL 0

61' Landon Okonski (Own Goal) - CLT 2, ORL 0

80' Issah Haruna (Bernardo Rhein) - CLT 2, ORL 1

90+4' Harvey Sarajian (Issah Huruna) - ORL 2, CLT 2

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 0 2 2 (4)

Crown Legacy FC 1 1 2 (5)

Scoring Summary:

CLT - Hugo Mbongue (Andrej Subotić) 18'

CLT - Landon Okonski (Own Goal) 61'

ORL - Issah Haruna (Bernardo Rhein) 80'

ORL - Harvey Sarajian (Issah Haruna) 90+4'

End-of-Regulation Shootout Summary:

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Goal)

CLT - Hugo Mbongue (Goal)

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Goal)

CLT - Erik Peña (Goal)

ORL - Harvey Sarajian (Save)

CLT - Jack Neeley (Goal)

ORL - Toryn Penders (Goal)

CLT - Nathan Richmond (Goal)

ORL - Caleb Trombino (Goal)

CLT - Daniel Longo (Goal)

Misconduct Summary:

CLT - Ashton Kamdem (Yellow Card) 28'

ORL - Dylan Judelson (Yellow Card) 35'

ORL - Parker Amoo-Mensah (Yellow Card) 66'

CLT - Erik Peña (Yellow Card) 90+6'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes (c); D Parker Amoo-Mensah (Clovis Archange 88'), Landon Okonski (Nicolas Lasheras 82'), Jaylen Yearwood, Bernardo Rhein; M Gustavo Caraballo, Dylan Judelson (Caleb Trombino 82') Ignacio Gomez (Issah Haruna 67'), Matthew Belgodere (Toryn Penders 82'); F Pedro Leao (Dominik Baczewski 73'), Harvey Sarajian

Substitutes Not Used: GK Luca Maxim; D Brady Kendall, Albright Chikamso

Crown Legacy FC - GK Jake Mecham (Lazar Kalicanin 12'); D Jamie Smith (Wyatt Holt 86'), Jack Neeley, Andrew Johnson, Ashton Kamden; M Adrian Mendoza (Erik Peña 69'), Bay Coulibaly (Daniel Longo 69'), Andrej Subotić (Simon Tonidandel 77'); F Emmanuel Uchegbu (Nathan Richmond 69'), Nimfasha Berchimas, Hugo Mbongue

Substitutes Not Used: D Assane Ouedraogo; M Magic Smalls; F Michael Ayoví

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 3, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 17

CLT - 9

Saves:

ORL - 2

CLT - 2

Fouls:

ORL - 9

CLT - 11

Corners:

ORL - 12

CLT - 5







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