The Assist: Orlando City B at New England Revolution II - May 17, 2026

Published on May 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, May 17, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Beirne Stadium, Smithfield, R.I.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

The Story:

Orlando City B delivered a clinical attacking performance in its 2-0 road win over Atlanta United 2 as Gustavo Caraballo and Issah Haruna scored to secure the result. Caraballo opened the scoring early from the penalty spot, and Haruna added a second-half finish after breaking in behind the back line, underscoring the Lions' ability to capitalize on key moments and create scoring chances in the final third.

Orlando City B's 2-0 win over Atlanta United 2 marked the first victory of head coach Eddie Wilding's tenure since his appointment on April 9 and extended the Lions' unbeaten streak to four matches. After three straight draws, OCB paired an aggressive attack with a clean-sheet defensive performance to earn all three points.

Orlando City B closes its two-game road trip against New England Revolution II on Sunday, May 17, at Beirne Stadium. The Lions enter on a four-game unbeaten streak and will look to build on recent results as the MLS NEXT Pro season continues. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2, Atlanta United FC 2 0 (5/10/26, Turner Soccer Complex)

Goal-Scorers: Gustavo Caraballo (PK), Issah Haruna

New England Revolution II' Last Matchup: New England Revolution II 1, Philadelphia Union II 0 (5/13/26, Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Jake Shannon

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 2-4-2 (Home: 2-1-1, Away: 0-3-1)

Last Matchup: ORL 0, NE 3 (7/20/25, Gilette Stadium)







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