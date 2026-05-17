CT United FC Opens New Haven Era against Toronto FC II

Published on May 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







New Haven, Conn. - CT United FC officially opened a new chapter Saturday night, hosting Toronto FC II in the club's first-ever match at Reese Stadium on the campus of Yale University welcoming a near capacity crowd to cheer on their Coywolves. Supporters filled Reese Stadium and created an electric atmosphere throughout the evening.

CT United dictated the pace from the opening whistle and controlled the run of play for much of the night, finishing with 14 shots, six shots on target, and seven corner kicks while consistently applying pressure in the attacking third. The Coywolves created multiple dangerous chances throughout the match and forced six saves from the Toronto FC II goalkeeper, but were ultimately unable to convert despite spending long stretches on the front foot.

After controlling possession and creating the better opportunities for most of the evening, CT United was undone by a late Toronto FC II breakthrough in the 86th minute as Diego Nue-Brito finished off an assist from Timothy Fortier. Toronto added a second goal on a stoppage-time counterattack when Elias Khodri scored in the 90+4' minute.

Despite the result, the night marked a major milestone for CT United FC as the club officially opened its New Haven era and brought MLS NEXT Pro action to Elm City for the first time. A near-capacity crowd and energetic supporter atmosphere at Reese Stadium highlighted the growing momentum surrounding professional soccer in Connecticut and set the stage for the club's nine-match summer homestand in New Haven. The Coywolves look to bounce back next week on the road versus Red Bulls II on May 24th.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

Connecticut United FC v Toronto FC II

Date: May 16, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Yale's Reese Stadium | New Haven, CT

Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 73 degrees, Sunny

SCORING SUMMARY: 0-2 FT

CTU: 0-0-0

TFC II: 0-2-2

GOALS

TFC II: D. Nue-Brito 86' (Assist: T. Fortier)

TFC II: E. Khodri 90+4' (Assist: D. Dixon)

LINEUPS

CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Rickson van Hees (Daniel D'Ippolito 82'), Robbie Mora (Niko Koloniaris 71'), Alex Monis (C) (Jeremy Medrandra 62'), Ernesto Gómez, Laurie Goddard (Cauã Paixão 71'), Andre Applewhaite (Reyniel Perdomo 62'), Steven Sserwadda, Jahvar Stephenson, Lukas Kamrath, Ibrahim Kasule

Substitutes not used: Hivan Kouonang, Anthony Ramos, Dylan Lacy

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

TFC II: Zakaria Nakhly, Adisa De Rosario, Bryce Boneau (Diego Nue-Brito 72'), Shyon Pinnock (Tristan Blyth 72'), Edwin Omoregbe, Reid Fisher, Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 38'), Antone Bossenberry (Elias Kodhri 87'), Timothy Fortier, D. Dixon, Micah Chisolm

Head Coach: Gianni Cimini

STATS SUMMARY: CTU/TFC II

Shots: 14 / 7

Shots on Goal: 6 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 5

Offside: 6 / 2

Goalkeeper Saves: 2 / 6

Fouls: 22 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TFC II: B. Boneau (Yellow Card) 8'

CTU: Andre Applewhaite (Yellow Card) 15'

CTU: Ernesto Gómez (Yellow Card) 25'

TFC II: S. Pinnock (Yellow Card) 45'

CTU: Laurie Goddard (Yellow Card) 49'

TFC II: E. Omoregbe (Yellow Card) 49'

TFC II: R. Fisher (Yellow Card) 51'

TFC II: E. Khodri (Yellow Card) 90+5'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Ryan Homik

Ast. Referees: Adam Cook, Andrew Stefanick

Fourth Official: Shaye Lane







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