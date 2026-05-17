CT United FC Opens New Haven Era against Toronto FC II
Published on May 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Connecticut United FC News Release
New Haven, Conn. - CT United FC officially opened a new chapter Saturday night, hosting Toronto FC II in the club's first-ever match at Reese Stadium on the campus of Yale University welcoming a near capacity crowd to cheer on their Coywolves. Supporters filled Reese Stadium and created an electric atmosphere throughout the evening.
CT United dictated the pace from the opening whistle and controlled the run of play for much of the night, finishing with 14 shots, six shots on target, and seven corner kicks while consistently applying pressure in the attacking third. The Coywolves created multiple dangerous chances throughout the match and forced six saves from the Toronto FC II goalkeeper, but were ultimately unable to convert despite spending long stretches on the front foot.
After controlling possession and creating the better opportunities for most of the evening, CT United was undone by a late Toronto FC II breakthrough in the 86th minute as Diego Nue-Brito finished off an assist from Timothy Fortier. Toronto added a second goal on a stoppage-time counterattack when Elias Khodri scored in the 90+4' minute.
Despite the result, the night marked a major milestone for CT United FC as the club officially opened its New Haven era and brought MLS NEXT Pro action to Elm City for the first time. A near-capacity crowd and energetic supporter atmosphere at Reese Stadium highlighted the growing momentum surrounding professional soccer in Connecticut and set the stage for the club's nine-match summer homestand in New Haven. The Coywolves look to bounce back next week on the road versus Red Bulls II on May 24th.
CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT
Connecticut United FC v Toronto FC II
Date: May 16, 2026
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Yale's Reese Stadium | New Haven, CT
Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET
Weather: 73 degrees, Sunny
SCORING SUMMARY: 0-2 FT
CTU: 0-0-0
TFC II: 0-2-2
GOALS
TFC II: D. Nue-Brito 86' (Assist: T. Fortier)
TFC II: E. Khodri 90+4' (Assist: D. Dixon)
LINEUPS
CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Rickson van Hees (Daniel D'Ippolito 82'), Robbie Mora (Niko Koloniaris 71'), Alex Monis (C) (Jeremy Medrandra 62'), Ernesto Gómez, Laurie Goddard (Cauã Paixão 71'), Andre Applewhaite (Reyniel Perdomo 62'), Steven Sserwadda, Jahvar Stephenson, Lukas Kamrath, Ibrahim Kasule
Substitutes not used: Hivan Kouonang, Anthony Ramos, Dylan Lacy
Head Coach: Shavar Thomas
TFC II: Zakaria Nakhly, Adisa De Rosario, Bryce Boneau (Diego Nue-Brito 72'), Shyon Pinnock (Tristan Blyth 72'), Edwin Omoregbe, Reid Fisher, Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 38'), Antone Bossenberry (Elias Kodhri 87'), Timothy Fortier, D. Dixon, Micah Chisolm
Head Coach: Gianni Cimini
STATS SUMMARY: CTU/TFC II
Shots: 14 / 7
Shots on Goal: 6 / 4
Corner Kicks: 7 / 5
Offside: 6 / 2
Goalkeeper Saves: 2 / 6
Fouls: 22 / 15
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TFC II: B. Boneau (Yellow Card) 8'
CTU: Andre Applewhaite (Yellow Card) 15'
CTU: Ernesto Gómez (Yellow Card) 25'
TFC II: S. Pinnock (Yellow Card) 45'
CTU: Laurie Goddard (Yellow Card) 49'
TFC II: E. Omoregbe (Yellow Card) 49'
TFC II: R. Fisher (Yellow Card) 51'
TFC II: E. Khodri (Yellow Card) 90+5'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Ryan Homik
Ast. Referees: Adam Cook, Andrew Stefanick
Fourth Official: Shaye Lane
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 16, 2026
- CT United FC Opens New Haven Era against Toronto FC II - Connecticut United FC
- Sporting KC II Falls, 5-1, at North Texas SC - Sporting Kansas City II
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls to Carolina Core FC at Truist Point - Chicago Fire FC II
- Pair of Late Goals Lift Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- CT United FC (0) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Revolution II Host Orlando City B for Sunday Showdown - New England Revolution II
- The Assist: Orlando City B at New England Revolution II - May 17, 2026 - Orlando City B
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement for Road Match against CF Montréal - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut United FC Stories
- CT United FC Opens New Haven Era against Toronto FC II
- CT United FC Partners with Yale New Haven Health to Power Player Performance and Care
- CT United FC Wins 6-5 on Penalties vs. New England Revolution II
- New England Derby this Sunday at Morrone: Settle the Score
- CT United FC Falls 2-1 to Philadelphia Union II After Strong Start at Home