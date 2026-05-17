Chicago Fire FC II Falls to Carolina Core FC at Truist Point
Published on May 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - Chicago Fire FC II (2-4-4-3, 13 points) fell 2-1 to Carolina Core FC (1-5-4-1, 8 points) on Saturday night at Truise Point.
Chicago started the match creating early pressure and controlling stretches of possession. Darris Hyte opened up the scoring in the 40th minute, giving CFII a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
Carolina responded quickly at the start of the second half, leveling the match with a header from Tim Zeegers in the 49th minute, before Mohamed Diakite completed Carolina's turnaround in the 54th minute, sealing the score at 2-1.
Momentum shifted again in the 57th minute when Carolina was reduced to 10 men following a red card served to Jair Caiza, giving the Fire a man advantage for the remaining second half. Chicago pushed relentlessly in search of an equalizer, generating sustained pressure and multiple late chances through stoppage time, but Carolina held on through 11 minutes of added time.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will return to SeatGeek Stadium for a rematch against Huntsville City FC on Saturday, May 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Carolina Core FC 2:1 Chicago Fire FC II
Goals:
CHI - Hyte (2) (Hlyut 2, Turdean 1) (WATCH) 40'
CCFC - Zeegers (1) (Lundeen 1) (WATCH) 49'
CCFC - Diakite (1) (Lundeen 2) (WATCH) 54'
Discipline:
CCFC - Zerkane (Caution) 32'
CHI - Berg (Caution) 45' +1
CCFC - Caiza (Ejection) 57'
CHI - Hyte (Caution) 82'
CCFC - Holliday (Caution) 90+7'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., D Damian, D Cupps (capt.), D Berg, D Chavez (Villanueva, 69'), M Hlyut (Napoe, 61'), M Pineda, M Turdean (Clark, 80'), M Nagle, M Hyte, F Boltz (Diawara, 61')
Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, D González, M Bernhardt
Head Coach: Mike Matkovich
Carolina Core FC: GK Holliday, D Martínez, D Yepes, D Diakite, D Caiza, M Sumo Jr. (D Colon, 62'), M Zeegers (capt.) (Rockhill, 90+2'), M Aguirre (Lundeen, 46'), M Zerkane (Diaz, 35'), M Raimbault (Montenegro, 46'), F Tattevin (Alenga, 80')
Substitutes not used: GK Jackson, F Pineda, F Jon
Head Coach: Donovan Ricketts
Stats Summary: CCFC / CHI
Shots: 13 / 17
Shots on Goal: 5 / 7
Passing Accuracy: 80.4% / 85%
Saves: 6 / 3
Corners: 6 / 14
Fouls: 7 / 10
Offsides: 2 / 1
Venue: Truist Point (High Point, N.C.)
Referee: Izlen Peksenar
Assistant Referee 1: Noah Kenyawani
Assistant Referee 2: Paige Bell
Fourth Official: Yannick Rothfuss
Images from this story
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Chicago Fire FC II forward Vitaliy Hlyut vs. Carolina Core FC
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