Sporting KC II Falls, 5-1, at North Texas SC

Published on May 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (2-8-3, 10 points) suffered a 5-1 defeat at North Texas SC (4-4-3, 17 points) on Saturday night at Choctaw Stadium. Kashan Hines' second goal in as many games evened the score in the first half, but four unanswered goals, including a hat trick from Nathaniel James lifted the home side past Sporting KC II. North Texas was also helped by a goal and three assists from Edouard Nys.

Just five minutes into the game, Missael Rodriguez tapped a cross from Jack Francka into the back of the net for what appeared to be the opener. However, the offside flag in the near corner went up, halting the celebration and keeping the game goalless. Former Sporting Kansas City Homegrown goalkeeper Brooks Thompson made his first impact on the match moments later, corralling a touch that hopped too far away from Rodriguez inside the 18.

In Sporting's defensive area, Jack Kortkamp comfortably secured a one-hopped shot into his chest off the foot of Nicholas Simmonds in the 10th. North Texas opened the scoring two minutes later after Nys got a fortuitous bounce on a deflected shot that skipped into the back of the net. Looking for the leveler, Pierre Lurot headed a Jack Francka corner goalward but was unable to power it through the congestion in front of the goal and it redirected wide.

Blaine Mabie was unlucky to not notch his first goal of 2026 after some brilliant combination play in the final third. Shane Donovan slipped Mabie through on goal where he fired a shot off the woodwork before a foul against SKC II shuttered any chance for a rebound. Hines and Kansas City finally broke through in the 22nd thanks to a well-timed run from the Academy product and a delicious cross from Rodriguez.

The winger patiently waited for the right time and delivered a perfect ball into Hines' path. The 17-year-old met the cross on the short hop with his right leg and tapped it over the 6'3" keeper to even the score.

A little after the half hour mark, Johann Ortiz was shown the game's first yellow card. A minute later, Gael Quintero teed up Mabie who rolled a shot into the arms of Thompson. Lurot and Simmonds both went into the referee's book with a yellow card after a little dust up on the cusp of SKC II's attacking third. A shot from James from the top of the box took an unfortunate bounce off Luca Antongirolami and trickled into SKC II's goal on the cusp of halftime to give the hosts a 2-1 advantage at the break.

James bagged his third brace against SKC II in 2026 in the 50th minute after bringing the ball down in the box with his chest, doubling the host's advantage. Rodriguez attempted to trim the deficit; however, his shot was cleared by a late-arriving Leandro Goncalves.

Head coach Lee Tschantret made his first two changes of the night in the 61st, swapping Hines and Ortiz for Tega Ikoba and Ty Haas. Donovan was denied by Thompson in the 67th following a terrific through ball from Rodriguez. James secured his hat trick in the 69th on a blast into the top corner of the net. Second half substitute Daniel Baran scored his first goal of the season to make it 5-1 in the 80th minute on Nys' third assist of the night. SKC II's final sub saw Edson Brooks make his professional debut, replacing Mabie.

Sporting KC II will host Austin FC II on Friday, May 22 at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village. Tickets for SKC II's last home game until July 17 are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10. The match will air live on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Sporting KC II 1-5 North Texas SC

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (2-8-3, 10 points) 1 0 1

North Texas SC (4-4-3, 17 points) 2 3 5

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Jack Francka, Pierre Lurot, Luca Antongirolami, Zane Wantland (Daniel Russo 76'); Blaine Mabie (C) (Edson Brooks 82'), Gael Quintero (Trevor Burns 76'), Johann Ortiz (Ty Haas 61'); Missael Rodriguez. Kashan Hines (Tega Ikoba 61'), Shane Donovan

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Finn Dean

North Texas SC: Brooks Thompson; Enzo Newman, Alvaro Augusto, Leandro Goncalves (Jonah Biggar 82'), Liam Vejrostek; Edouard Nys (C), Ian Charles (Diego Garcia 70'), Marlon Luccin (Samuel Sedeh 76'), Nathaniel James; Ricky Louis (Diego Garcia 70'), Nick Simmonds (Favour Aroyameh 76')

Subs Not Used: Eryk Dymora, Jonah Gibson, Zachary Molomo, Christopher Salazar

Scoring Summary:

NTX - Edouard Nys 7 (Ricky Louis) 12'

SKC - Kashan Hines 3 (Missael Rodriguez) 22'

NTX - Nathaniel James 5 (Edouard Nys) 44'

NTX - Nathaniel James 6 (Nick Simmonds) 50'

NTX - Nathaniel James 7 (Edouard Nys) 69'

NTX - Daniel Baran 1 (Edouard Nys) 80'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Johann Ortiz (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 30'

SKC - Pierre Lurot (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 41'

NTX - Nick Simmonds (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 41'

NTX - Ricky Louis (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 45+2'

Game Statistics

Stat

SKC NTX

Shots

20 12

Shots on Goal

5 7

Saves

2 4

Fouls

10 12

Offsides

1 1

Corner Kicks

12 1

Referee: Jose Landa

Assistant Referee: Ryan Lindskog

Assistant Referee: Jacobo Zuniga

Fourth Official: Emmy Nonso-Anyakwo







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.