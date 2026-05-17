CT United FC (0) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary
Published on May 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
TOR - Diego Nué-Brito 86' (Tim Fortier)
TOR - Elias Khodri 90+4' (Damar Dixon)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Bryce Boneau 8' (caution)
CTU - Andre Applewhaite 15' (caution)
CTU - Ernesto Gómez 25' (caution)
TOR - Shyon Pinnock 45' (caution)
CTU - Lukas Kamrath 49' (caution)
TOR - Tim Fortier 49' (caution)
TOR - Reid Fisher 51' (caution)
TOR - Elias Khodri 90+5' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
CT United FC 2-6-1 8 points
Toronto FC II 4-4-2 14 points
LINEUPS
CT UNITED FC - Gunther Rankenburg; Rickson van Hees (Daniel D'Ippolito 82'), Lukas Kamrath, Jahvar Stephenson, Andre Applewhaite (Reyniel Perdomo 62'); Ernesto Gómez, Steven Sserwadda, Robbie Mora (Niko Koloniaris 71'); Alex Monis (C) (Jeremy Medranda 62'), Ibrahim Kasule, Laurie Goddard (Cauã Paixão 71')
Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Ramos, Richard Hauth, Dylan Lacy, Hivan Kouonang
TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Micah Chisholm, Edwin Omoregbe; Shyon Pinnock (Tristan Blyth 72'), Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 72'), Tim Fortier, Damar Dixon; Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 38'), Antone Bossenberry (Elias Khodri 87')
Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Spencer Sappleton, Diego Jalleau, Joshua Nugent
MEDIA NOTES
Tonight's match against CT United FC marked Toronto FC II's 300th game in club history across all competitions (USL, USL League One, MLS NEXT Pro).
Toronto FC Academy midfielder Diego Nué-Brito scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the sixth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Damar Dixon registered his first assist for TFC II.
The Young Reds recorded their fourth clean sheet of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Toronto FC II earned a victory in their first-ever meeting with CT United FC.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 16, 2026
- CT United FC (0) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Revolution II Host Orlando City B for Sunday Showdown - New England Revolution II
- The Assist: Orlando City B at New England Revolution II - May 17, 2026 - Orlando City B
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement for Road Match against CF Montréal - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- CT United FC (0) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC II Drop School Day Match to Red Bull New York II
- Toronto FC II (1) - Red Bull New York II (2) Postgame Summary
- Match to Forget as Toronto FC II Beaten 0-5
- FC Cincinnati 2 (5) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary