CT United FC (0) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary

Published on May 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Diego Nué-Brito 86' (Tim Fortier)

TOR - Elias Khodri 90+4' (Damar Dixon)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Bryce Boneau 8' (caution)

CTU - Andre Applewhaite 15' (caution)

CTU - Ernesto Gómez 25' (caution)

TOR - Shyon Pinnock 45' (caution)

CTU - Lukas Kamrath 49' (caution)

TOR - Tim Fortier 49' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 51' (caution)

TOR - Elias Khodri 90+5' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

CT United FC 2-6-1 8 points

Toronto FC II 4-4-2 14 points

LINEUPS

CT UNITED FC - Gunther Rankenburg; Rickson van Hees (Daniel D'Ippolito 82'), Lukas Kamrath, Jahvar Stephenson, Andre Applewhaite (Reyniel Perdomo 62'); Ernesto Gómez, Steven Sserwadda, Robbie Mora (Niko Koloniaris 71'); Alex Monis (C) (Jeremy Medranda 62'), Ibrahim Kasule, Laurie Goddard (Cauã Paixão 71')

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Ramos, Richard Hauth, Dylan Lacy, Hivan Kouonang

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Micah Chisholm, Edwin Omoregbe; Shyon Pinnock (Tristan Blyth 72'), Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 72'), Tim Fortier, Damar Dixon; Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 38'), Antone Bossenberry (Elias Khodri 87')

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Spencer Sappleton, Diego Jalleau, Joshua Nugent

MEDIA NOTES

Tonight's match against CT United FC marked Toronto FC II's 300th game in club history across all competitions (USL, USL League One, MLS NEXT Pro).

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Diego Nué-Brito scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the sixth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Damar Dixon registered his first assist for TFC II.

The Young Reds recorded their fourth clean sheet of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Toronto FC II earned a victory in their first-ever meeting with CT United FC.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 16, 2026

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