Toronto FC II Drop School Day Match to Red Bull New York II

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (3W-4L-2T, 11 points) came up short in a 2-1 result against Red Bull New York II (7W-0L-2T, 23 points) in their School Day Game on Friday afternoon at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made seven changes from the side that lost to FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday with Adisa De Rosario, Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Jackson Gilman, Luca Costabile, Shyon Pinnock and Antone Bossenberry coming in for Zakaria Nakhly, Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow, Stefan Kapor, Daniel Stampatori, Demitre Adamson and Joshua Nugent.

Backed by a lively crowd of more than 3,000 students for the club's annual School Day game, Toronto FC II put up an energetic first-half performance and came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions. Shyon Pinnock, Elias Khodri and Damar Dixon each threatened in attack as the Young Reds fed off the atmosphere created by the loud and enthusiastic crowd in attendance.

Red Bull New York II opened the scoring when Nate Worth side-footed home Joyeux Masanka Bungi's cut-back in the 65th minute before Andy Rojas doubled the advantage thirteen minutes later.

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Lucas Dawson made history upon entering the match in the 78th minute, becoming the youngest player to appear for the Young Reds at 14 years, 10 months and four days old.

Moments later, a pair of TFC II substitutes combined to cut the deficit to one, as Tristan Blyth's cross from the right flank was deftly guided home by Kervon Kerr.

The 82nd minute strike marked Kerr's second goal of the season and first at home, while Blyth recorded his first assist for TFC II.

The hosts continued to push for a late equalizer and were denied a penalty shout after Luca Costabile went down in the box but were ultimately unable to find a second goal as Red Bull New York held on for a 2-1 result.

Next up, Toronto FC II visit MLS NEXT Pro newcomers Connecticut United FC on Saturday, May 16. Kick-off from Reese Stadium in New Haven, Connecticut is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary:

RBNY - Nate Worth 65' (Joyeux Masanka Bungi)

RBNY - Andy Rojas 78' (Julian Bazan)

TOR - Kervon Kerr 82' (Tristan Blyth)

Misconduct Summary:

RBNY - Dennis Gjengaar 33' (caution) TOR - Tim Fortier 42' (caution) RBNY - Andy Rojas 86' (caution) RBNY - Joyeux Masanka Bungi 89' (caution) RBNY - Brady Boulanger 90+1' (caution) RBNY - Sekou Kone 90+5' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario (C); Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Jackson Gilman, Luca Costabile; Shyon Pinnock (Tristan Blyth 78'), Bryce Boneau (Edwin Omoregbe 68'), Tim Fortier (Lucas Dawson 78'), Damar Dixon; Elias Khodri (Kervon Kerr 68'), Antone Bossenberry

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Spencer Sappleton, Dékwon Barrow, Daniel Olatunji, Joshua Nugent

RED BULL NEW YORK II - Tobias Szewczyk; Aimar Modelo (Sekou Kone 46'), Aimar Sánchez, Julian Bazan, Joyeux Masanka Bungi; Dennis Gjengaar (Cameron Harper 76'), Deven Cadigan, Nate Worth (C) (Paul Sokoloff 79'), Dennis Nelich (Roald Mitchell 46'); Andy Rojas (Brady Boulanger 90'), Mijahir Jiménez

Substitutes Not Used: Austin Causey, Shunya Sakai, Connor Faello, Benjamin Rodriguez

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Lucas Dawson made his Toronto FC II debut as a 78th minute substitute, becoming the ninth TFC Academy athlete and 18th player to make his club debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

At 14 years, 10 months and four days, Lucas Dawson becomes the youngest player to appear in Toronto FC II history.

TFC Academy athlete Tristan Blyth registered his first assist for TFC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 8, 2026

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