Match to Forget as Toronto FC II Beaten 0-5

Published on May 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (3W-3L-2T, 11 points) fell to a 5-0 road defeat against FC Cincinnati 2 (2W-5L-0T, 6 points) at NKU Soccer Stadium on Sunday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes from his side that defeated New York City FC II on April 24 with Dékwon Barrow, debutant Demitre Adamson and Joshua Nugent coming in for Micah Chisholm, Fletcher Bank and Jahmarie Nolan.

The visitors were forced into an early change as Daniel Stampatori departed through injury, with TFC Academy product Raequan Campbell-Dennis introduced for his second TFC II appearance in the 21st minute.

Toronto FC II goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly kept his side level before the break, producing three key saves to deny Stefan Chirila, Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza and Michael Sullivan in the opening 45 minutes.

FC Cincinnati 2 started the second half strongly, with Stefan Chirila opening the scoring in the 48th minute, Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza adding a second three minutes later and Chirila grabbing his second in the 60th minute to cap a three-goal burst in the space of 12 second-half minutes.

In search of a response, TFC II made a quadruple substitution in the 68th minute, as Luca Costabile, Spencer Sappleton, Tristan Blyth and Shyon Pinnock replaced Demitre Adamson, Bryce Boneau, Damar Dixon and Elias Khodri.

Former Young Reds captain Michael Sullivan, who made 24 appearances for TFC II last season, added his name to the scoresheet with a back-post run and close-range finish in the 80th minute.

The Orange and Blue completed the scoring through Mathías Vásquez in the 86th minute to seal a 5-0 result and all three points at NKU Soccer Stadium.

Toronto FC II return home to host Red Bull New York II in their school day game on Friday, May 8. Kick-off from York University in Toronto, Ontario is set for 11:00 a.m. ET and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary:

CIN - Stefan Chirila 48'

CIN - Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza 51'

CIN - Stefan Chirila 60' (Leonardo Orejarena)

CIN - Michael Sullivan 80' (Mathías Vásquez)

CIN - Mathías Vásquez 86' (Jack Mize)

Misconduct Summary:

CIN - Michael Sullivan 6' (caution)

CIN - Camden Sphire 57' (caution)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 88' (caution)

Lineups:

FC CINCINNATI 2 - Fabian Mrozek; Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza (Dominick Lester 83'), Félix Samson, Sami Lachekar, William Kuisel; Ademar Chávez (Ryan Schlotterbeck 79'), Michael Sullivan (C), Camden Sphire (Jack Mize 68'), Charlie Holmes (Gavin DeHart 79'); Stefan Chirila (Mathías Vásquez 68'), Leonardo Orejarena

Substitutes Not Used: Connor Dale, Giovanni Marioni, Nathan Gray, Noah Gassan

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow, Stefan Kapor; Daniel Stampatori (Raequan Campbell-Dennis 21'), Bryce Boneau (C) (Spencer Sappleton 68'), Tim Fortier, Demitre Adamson (Luca Costabile 69'); Damar Dixon (Tristan Blyth 68'), Elias Khodri (Shyon Pinnock 68'), Joshua Nugent

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy defender Demitre Adamson made his Toronto FC II debut as a starter, becoming the eighth TFC Academy athlete and 17th player to make his Young Reds debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 3, 2026

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