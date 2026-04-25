Toronto FC II Keeps Cruising, 2-1 over New York City FC II

Published on April 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (3W-2L-2T, 11 points) extended their unbeaten run to four matches following a 2-1 victory over New York City FC II (1W-3L-2T, 6 points) on Friday evening, courtesy of goals from Damar Dixon and Jahmarie Nolan at York Lions Stadium.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes from the starters that defeated Philadelphia Union II last Friday with Adisa De Rosario, Dékwon Barrow and Antone Bossenberry making way for Zakaria Nakhly, Daniel Stampatori and Elias Khodri.

TFC II enjoyed a controlled and composed first-half performance but were unable to find a breakthrough, with NYCFC II goalkeeper Mac Learned coming up big to deny thunderous first-half efforts from Jahmarie Nolan and Fletcher Bank.

The hosts flew out of the traps and found a breakthrough just 60 seconds into the restart. Fletcher Bank's quick throw-in released Jahmarie Nolan, who slipped a through ball to Damar Dixon and the attacker blasted past NYCFC II goalkeeper Mac Learned to give his side the lead.

The 47th minute strike marked the Canadian winger's second goal for TFC II and the Jamaican striker's first assist of the 2026 season.

The Young Reds extended their lead when Elias Khodri's clipped pass found the run of Jahmarie Nolan, who found the net with an emphatic finish.

The 80th minute strike marked Nolan's fifth goal contribution of the season and doubled the hosts' advantage heading into the closing stages.

The visitors pulled one back late through substitute David Duque's powerful volley in the 91st minute, though the Young Reds held on for the 2-1 victory to secure all three points at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II head to the Bluegrass State next to face FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, May 3. Kick-off from NKU Soccer Stadium in Highland Heights, Kentucky is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Damar Dixon 47' (Jahmarie Nolan)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 80'

NYC - David Duque 90+1'

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Zakaria Nakhly 33' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Daniel Stampatori (Reid Fisher 61'), Edwin Omoregbe, Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm; Damar Dixon, Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 70'), Tim Fortier, Fletcher Bank; Elias Khodri, Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 81')

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Demitre Adamson

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Mac Learned; Dylan Randazzo, Kamran Acito, Joe Suchecki, Kieran Smith (Adonis Campos 46'); Kevin Pierre, Uriel Zeitz (David Duque 81'), Cooper Flax (C); Henrik Hvatum (Caleb Danquah 59'), Malachi Jones (Jacob Arroyave 46'), Sebastiano Musu

Substitutes Not Used: Brennan Klein, Dylan McDermott, Eoin Martin

MEDIA NOTES

Jahmarie Nolan registered a goal and an assist in the same match for the first time in his MLS NEXT Pro career.

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Diego Nué-Brito made his Toronto FC II debut as a 70th minute substitute, becoming the seventh TFC Academy athlete and 16th player to make his club debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 24, 2026

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