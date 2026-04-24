Colorado Rapids 2 Travel to Take on Whitecaps FC 2

Published on April 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-4-2, 2 pts., 14th West) will face off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (2-4-1, 7 pts., 11th West) in the team's seventh match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, April 26. Kickoff at Swanguard Stadium is set for 5:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 are looking to break their unlucky streak and take home a win following their latest matchup against Minnesota United FC 2 last Sunday at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Starting off strong with aggressive pressing, Colorado created several chances to score, eventually finding the back of the net in the 41st minute. Off a swift pass from Nathan Tchoumba, Josh Copeland dribbled and deceived Minnesota's defense to set up a shot from just inside the edge of the box. Sending in a long ball, Copeland's attempt would soar past the goalkeeper's diving hands and give the home team the first goal of the match to go up 1-0. The successful shot marked Copeland's second of the season and Tchoumba's first professional assist of his career.

Rapids 2 would find themselves on the backfoot just nine minutes later when forward Alex Harris received a red card, putting MNUFC 2 up a man for the remainder of the game. Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo and the Rapids 2 defense worked to cut off Minnesota's attacks, but Marcus Caldeira would find a way through and score the equalizer for the visiting team in the 76th minute.

Caldeira continued to prove dangerous to Colorado's backline and after four more minutes of play, the Minnesota forward put another effective shot in giving them the go-ahead goal. Giving everything they could, Rapids 2 pushed until the final whistle was blown but ultimately fell to MNUFC2 2-1 at home.

Leading Colorado's attacking success in recent matches, Copeland is on an impressive run of form. The Michigan native has logged three goal contributions, two goals and an assist, in the last two games played. Scoring one goal in 20 games played last season, Copeland has now set a career high for goals and goal contributions in a season. After scoring in consecutive matches, the Rapids 2 forward is showing no signs of stopping and is reminding the team to not "lose sight of the mission" as they approach this next match with the determination to give the team their first win of the season.

Whitecaps FC 2 return home for this match fresh off another road set-back for the team this season. Vancouver fell 3-2 on the road to Sporting Kansas City II, but 16-year-old goalkeeper Sam Rogers impressed in his professional debut with several key saves, including a penalty stop. WFC2 took the lead through Liam Mackenzie and later regained it via Trevor Wright, but SKC II responded with late goals to equalize and ultimately win in stoppage time.

In their last six contests, across all competitions, Rapids 2 are undefeated against Whitecaps FC 2 with four wins and two shootout wins. On the road, Colorado is 2-0-1, picking up the extra point in the draw after winning 4-3 on penalties.

The last meeting between the two sides came in the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs on October 19, 2025. Rapids 2 defeated Whitecaps FC 2, 3-2 to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. After an early goal from Antony García and a 1-1 halftime scoreline, second-half strikes from Alex Harris and Sam Bassett proved decisive in securing the win. A late push from Vancouver was not enough, as Colorado held on to close out the result and move on in the postseason.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 24, 2026

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