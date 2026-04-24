St Louis CITY2 Welcomes Ventura County FC to Energizer Park Sunday Night

Published on April 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 hosts Ventura County FC on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. CT at Energizer Park. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

CITY2 earned its fifth win of the season with a 2-1 victory against Tacoma Defiance on the road last Friday. Riley Lynch scored his second goal of the season during the first half, giving CITY2 the lead heading into halftime. Tacoma tied the match early in the second half, but Jemone Barclay scored the game-winner from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute. St. Louis extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches, maintaining first place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference with 19 points.

During last weekend's match, Lynch registered third goal contribution (two goals, one assist) in his last two matches for CITY2. Barclay scored his second goal of the season. Andrew De Gannes registered his first professional assist. Lucas McPartlin earned his fourth win in his MLS NEXT Pro career.

St. Louis faced Ventura County FC in mid-March on the road, earning a 3-2 comeback win. Barclay scored his first professional goal during the match, and Palmer Ault scored a brace to propel CITY2 to what was its third win of the year. Riley Lynch assisted on two goals that night. Ventura's only loss of the season so far came against CITY2.

VCFC faced Austin FC II last weekend, tying 1-1 in regulation before falling to Austin 3-1 on penalty kicks. Ventura has a 3-1-3 record with 14 points and has won one game on the road this year. Midfielder Dylan Vanney leads Ventura County with four goals.







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St Louis CITY2 Welcomes Ventura County FC to Energizer Park Sunday Night - St. Louis City SC 2

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