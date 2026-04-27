St Louis CITY2 Defeats Ventura County FC 2-1 at Home to Extend Their Unbeaten Streak to Eight Matches

Published on April 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St Louis CITY2 defeated Ventura County FC 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Energizer Park earning their sixth win of the season. Jemone Barclay scored in the 24th minute off an assist from Riley Lynch to give CITY2 a 1-0 lead at halftime. Lynch scored early in the second half with an assist from Palmer Ault to extend the team's lead in the 56th minute. Ventura County responded in the 62nd minute with a goal from Dylan Vanney but St. Louis was able to hold on to the lead to earn three points and remain unbeaten in MLS NEXT Pro play. CITY2 will travel to National Sports Center Stadium to play Minnesota United 2 on Saturday, May 2, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Riley Lynch scored his third goal of the season and has scored in the last three matches for St. Louis.

Lynch earned his fifth assist of the season and is now leading the league in assists

Palmer Ault registered his fourth assist this season and is second in MLS NEXT Pro in assists

Jemone Barclay scored his third goal of the season

Barclay has registered goals for CITY2 in back-to-back matches

CITY2 extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches with tonight's win, maintaining first place in MLS NEXT Pro with 22 points

With tonight's win, St. Louis won the regular season series against Ventura

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Jemone Barclay (Riley Lynch), 24th minute - Jemone Barclay scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

STL: Riley Lynch (Palmer Ault), 56th minute - Riley Lynch scored with a left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

VCFC: Dylan Vanney, 62nd minute - Dylan Vanney scored with a right footed shot from the right side of the box to the middle of the goal.

Scoring Summary

STL: Jemone Barclay (Riley Lynch), 24'

STL: Riley Lynch (Palmer Ault), 56'

VCFC: Dylan Vanney, (Gabriel Arnold), 62'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Patrick McDonald (caution), 27'

VCFC: Mateo Tsakiris (caution), 72'

Lineups

STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Kyle Hiebert, D Chris Pearson ©, D Zack Lillington; M Jack Wagoner, M Riley Lynch, M Andrew De Gannes, M Jemone Barclay (Evan Carlock, 63'); F Cooper Forcellini (Lorenzo Cornelius, 89') F Palmer Ault (F Caden Glover, 89') F Patrick McDonald (Adeteye Gbadehan, 81')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez, GK Lucas McPartlin, D Sidney Paris

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 13; SAVES: 2

VCFC: GK Brady Scott ©; D Riley Dalgado (Chase Gozdieski, 67'), D Jose Luis Magana Jr., D Enrique Martinez; M Arnau Vilamitjana (Gabriel Arnold, 46'), M Mateo Tsakiris, M Mason Vanney, M Issak Luna; F Dylan Vanney, F Vicente Garcia, F Aaron Medina (Eric Preston, 59')

Substitutes Not Used: GK James Rhodes, D Sebas Hernandez

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Joe Surgan

Assistant Referees: Fermin Sanchez, Shane Richards

Fourth Official: Lucas Cross

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Cloudy, 78 degrees







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.