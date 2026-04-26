Korzeniowski nets winner as Union II claim 2-1 result

Published on April 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II defeated CT United FC 2-1 at Morrone Stadium on Sunday afternoon. CT United opened the scoring in the 19th minute through forward Cauã Paixão. Union II forward Eddy Davis III found the equalizer in the 37th before halftime. In the second half, forward Stas Korzeniowski netted the game-winning goal in the 62nd minute.

Philadelphia Union II will host Red Bull New York II on Sunday, May 3rd (3:00pm ET / OneFootball).

CT United FC (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2)

Morrone Stadium (Storrs, CT)

Sunday, April 26, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Shaye Lane

AR1: Alex Adkins

AR2: Bill Bolsen

4TH: Victor Borges

GOALS/ASSISTS

CTU - Cauã Paixão (Monis) 19'

PHI - Eddy Davis III (Korzeniowski) 37'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Berthé) 62'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CTU - Jeremy Medrandra (caution) 66'

PHI - Oscar Benítez Cobo (caution) 90+2'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Giovanny Sequera, Finn Sundstrom, Rafael Uzcátegui, Jordan Griffin, Kellan LeBlanc, Mamoutou Berthé, Matheus De Paula, Willyam Ferreira, Eddy Davis III (Óscar Benítez Cobo 76'), Stas Korzeniowski.

Substitutes not used: Sal Olivas, Kaiden Moore, Nehan Hasan, Oliver Pratt, Charli Lorenz.

CT United FC: Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Medranda, Lukas Kamrath, Richard Hauth (Rickson van Hees 68'), Reyniel Perdomo, Alex Monis, Niko Koloniaris, Ernesto Gómez, Barnabás Tanyi (Andre Applewhaite 68'), Cauã Paixão (Hivan Kouonang 68'), Laurie Goddard.

Substitutes not used: Dylan Lacy, Daniel D'Ippolito, Christian Rodriguez, Joshua Nicolas.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown forward Eddy Davis III scored his first goal of the season.

Forward Stas Korzeniowski scored his third goal of the season and recorded his first assist of the season.

Midfielder Mamoutou Berthé registered his first career assist.







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